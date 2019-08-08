See Kate Middleton’s Hilarious Reaction When She Loses Charity Sailing Race to Prince William!

All’s fair in love and sailing!

Kate Middleton and Prince William went head-to-head in a charity sailing race on Thursday in Cowes on the Isle of Wight in support of several of their charitable causes.

Kate and William each acted as skippers of competing vessels — state-of-the-art Fast-40 boats — for the chance to win the King’s Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes’ Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920.

With their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, cheering them on, the sporty parents took to the water. Despite their royal status, neither William nor Kate took the top prize. However, William did place higher than Kate, giving him bragging rights around the palace!

The charity, Tusk Trust, which had Bear Grylls at the helm, won the first race, with Prince William coming in third and Kate placing seventh. William’s team came in fifth during the second race, but Kate’s team was disqualified for starting too early. Overall, Tusk Trust placed first, William’s team placed third and Kate’s team came in last.

During the prize-giving ceremony, Kate graciously collected a giant wooden spoon — the prize designated for the captain whose team finished last.

