See All the Photos of Prince Harry in Botswana During the Royal Tour
The Duke of Sussex is spending one jam-packed day in the country.
While Meghan Markle stays behind in Cape Town with baby Archie, Prince Harry is setting out on his solo portion of the royal tour of Southern Africa, a whirlwind trip through three countries: Angola, Botswana, and Malawi. First up is Botswana, where he'll spend just one day.
He'll start off with a visit to the Chobe Forest Tree reserve, where he will plant trees alongside local schoolchildren. Then it's on to a project run by Sentebale, a charity he co-founded with Lesotho's Prince Seesio to help children affected by HIV and AIDS. Finally, Harry will go to Chobe National Park, in order to dedicate a part of the forest there to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy.
After that, Harry will hop on a plane to Angola for the next leg of his journey. Here, all the best photos from his eventful day in Botswana.
