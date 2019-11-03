See Prince Harry's Perfect Response When a Young Student Calls Him Handsome

During a recent overseas visit, some of Prince Harry's young fans couldn't keep their adoration to themselves.

The 35-year-old royal made his first official visit to Japan earlier this week, to attend the 2019 Rugby World Cup Finals between England and South Africa. Prior to the match on Saturday, Harry posed with some young students at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena, who proudly displayed the flag of England alongside the prince. That's when some of the schoolchildren reportedly called him handsome -- and he knew just how to gracefully sidestep their comments.

In a clip shared by The Royal Family Channel on Twitter, a female student can be seen pointing to her own ring finger, which prompted the prince to point to his wedding ring and apparently state, "I'm married" with a playful shrug.

The Duke of Sussex meets Paralympic hopefuls in Tokyo ahead of rugby final

He warmed up for the Rugby World Cup final at a training session for would be Japanese Paralympians and discovered that one or two of them were rooting for England's opponents. #PrinceHarry#Tokyopic.twitter.com/eXxeXAFhUt — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) November 2, 2019

While in Japan, Harry also took the opportunity to meet with several hopefuls for the 2019 Paralympics, which was also showcased in the Royal Family Channel clip.

Although England lost to South Africa in the match, it did not dim the prince's visit, as he shared a personal statement on his and wife, Meghan Markle's, Instagram account, congratulating South Africa on the victory.

"Congratulations South Africa! Rugby World Cup champions 2019! Tonight was not England's night, but the whole nation is incredibly proud of what @EnglandRugby have achieved over the past few months," Harry added in a post on the Sussex Royal Instagram page. "Hold your heads high boys, you did an outstanding job and we couldn't have asked more from you."

"To the whole of South Africa - rugby unites all of us in more ways than we can imagine, and tonight I have no doubt that it will unite all of you," he continued. "After last months visit, I can't think of a nation that deserves it more. Well done and enjoy! Arigatu gozaimasu Nihon 🇯🇵."

See more on the royals in the clip below.

