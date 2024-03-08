See the sweet family photo Prince William and Kate chose for their Christmas thank you cards

The Wales' attend the traditional Easter Sunday Church service at St Georges Chapel (Antony Jones)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have sent out their thank you cards to fans who wished them a merry Christmas last year.

William and Kate, who has been keeping a low-profile since her abdominal surgery in January, chose the beautiful black-and-white photo of their family, featuring children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, that they also used for their 2023 Christmas card greeting.

The message on the back of the postcard-style thank you note read: "Thank you for your thoughtful Christmas message to The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Their Royal Highnesses are very grateful and send you their best wishes for a very Happy New Year."

The striking image, which was originally released in early December, shows the Wales family looking picture-perfect in matching shirts and jeans. It was taken by fashion and portrait photographer Josh Skinner.

Josh, originally from Yorkshire but now based in London, has taken portraits for Vogue, Esquire, the Financial Times, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal, with his famous subjects including Florence Pugh, Andrew Scott, Vanessa Kirby, Naomi Ackie, Alexa Chung, Jodie Comer, and Sam Smith.

William and Kate are set to celebrate Mother's Day this weekend, although it is not known whether Kensington Palace will release a photo on their behalf. In previous years, they have publicly marked the occasion either by releasing new personal family photos or showing fans how they've been celebrating.

Last year, Kensington Palace shared two portraits – one of Kate and her three children sitting in a tree, and another of the Princess cradling her younger son Louis. The photos were taken at the Waleses' country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

In 2021, the palace shared a photo of a home-baked cake the royal children had made for their mother, as well as photos of cards the kids had written to their late grandmother, Princess Diana, who they affectionately call Granny Diana.

Royal watchers are hoping the Princess will publicly mark Mother's Day this weekend, but it's not certain as Kate, 42, has made no public statement or official appearance since her surgery.

In this week's issue of HELLO! magazine, royal author Robert Jobson, whose new biography Catherine, The Princess of Wales is published this summer, revealed: "From what I hear, Kate has got into a routine again and is functioning well, but she doesn't want to rush things. I have spoken to people close to her and I think she is recovering well but is not quite a hundred per cent."

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

