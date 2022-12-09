Selena Gomez's cozy Everlane sweater is 30% off, just in time for the holidays

Selena Gomez wearing Everlane's The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater in Dark Mallard / Oat Twist (Photos via Selena Gomez/Instagram & Everlane)

When it comes to gift ideas, you can never go wrong with a classic sweater. Everlane sweaters and jackets are always a favourite — and even stars like Selena Gomez seem to agree.

The 30-year-old singer and actress recently shared an Instagram Story wearing the brand's popular Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater, which she paired with a pair of Canadian-made Jenny Bird earrings.

The merino half-zip is 30 per cent off right now — just in time to cross off those last few holiday gifts from your shopping list. Hundreds of men's and women's styles are included in Everlane's Cozy Gifting event, making it the ideal time to pick one up for a loved one, or simply update your winter wardrobe.

The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater in Dark Mallard / Oat Twist (Photo via Everlane)

$161 CAD/$102 USD $230 CAD/$145 USD at Everlane

The details

Selena's Everlane sweater is made of extra-fine merino wool and features a turtleneck-height zip neckline and a relaxed fit.

A favourite among Everlane shoppers, the sweater is available in six colours, including black, camel, and salted lime, and sizes XXS to XL.

The 'perfect sweater'

Even before the "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" star posted her Everlane-clad Instagram Story, the style was a hit among shoppers, earning an average rating of 4.59 stars out of 350+ reviews.

It's "warm, lightweight and totally stylish," writes one reviewer. "I'm a fan of Everlane and have a few of their products in my wardrobe. None have disappointed. First attracted by their ethical approach and now they are my 'go-to' for winter."

Another shopper says the sweater is "everything [they] dreamed it would be."

"I waited a long time to finally buy this and it does not disappoint," they say. "I love the cut, the weight of the merino, the wide collar when unzipped."

The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater in deep camel (Photo via Everlane)

$161 CAD/$102 USD $230 CAD/$145 USD at Everlane

It's a "wonderful sweater" and "softer than I imagined," details a third shopper.

"The knit is high quality and looks expensive;" it's the "perfect sweater."

While the merino half-zip has earned hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers, some experienced pilling early on, something to keep in mind when placing your order.

For a limited time, Everlane shoppers can save 30 per cent on some of the brand's best-selling styles, including sweaters, jeans, athleisure and more, as part of its Cozy Gifting event. To shop highlights from the sale, scroll below.

The Organic Cotton Turtleneck Waffle Tee. (Photo via Everlane)

$55 CAD/$35 USD $79 CAD/$50 USD at Everlane

The Alpaca Beanie. (Photo via Everlane)

$67 CAD/$42 USD $95 CAD/$60 USD at Everlane

The ReWool ’80s Blazer. (Photo via Everlane)

$253 CAD/$160 USD $362 CAD/$220 USD at Everlane

The Felted Merino Waffle-Knit Scarf (Photo via Everlane)

$89 CAD/$56 USD $127 CAD/$80 USD at Everlane

The Cloud Turtleneck (Photo via Everlane)

$183 CAD/$116 USD $262 CAD/$165 USD at Everlane

The Track Half-Zip. (Photo via Everlane)

$87 CAD/$55 USD $124 CAD/$78 USD at Everlane

The Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck. (Photo via Everlane)

$256 CAD/$161 USD $365 CAD/$230 USD at Everlane

The Alpaca Crew (Photo via Everlane)

$111 CAD/$70 USD $159 CAD/$100 USD at Everlane

The Texture Cotton Cardigan (Photo via Everlane)

$144 CAD/$91 USD $206 CAD/$130 USD at Everlane

The ReNew Long Liner. (Photo via Everlane)

$220 CAD/$139 USD $314 CAD/$198 USD at Everlane

The Luxe Teddy Oversized Half Zip Sweater (Photo via Everlane)

$256 CAD/$161 USD $365 CAD/$230 USD at Everlane

