Selena Gomez Just Mastered The Summer Work Outfit Formula

Like so many others, Selena Gomez headed to work yesterday, wearing a perfectly summery business casual ensemble of designer brands to a speak at Sephora’s Managers Conference in Las Vegas. The singer, actress, and Rare Beauty founder paired a Saint Laurent tank top with a cropped Chloé blazer, Icon Denim jeans, and a Saint Laurent belt. She finished the outfit off with Alaïa shoes and Tabayer jewelry. Erin Walsh styled the look, and Gomez showcased it in full on her Instagram story.

Instagram

Instagram

In April, Gomez spoke at the Time100 Summit about how she felt entering the cosmetics space. 'Personally, I felt that there’s a very unrealistic standard when it comes to the cosmetic world, and it makes me a little sad for my generation and for anyone to look at something that’s probably touched up and made to look nice,' she said. 'I just wanted to break that down. I don’t know how to do makeup, and I have a makeup line. Like, I’m terrible at it.'

She aimed to create products that don’t make people 'feel like they had to look a certain way, didn’t have to change the shape of their face,' she continued. 'I wanted it to feel good when you were using my products. And all of our products are named based on uplifting things, from our Find Comfort line to anything that comes to mind, body, and soul. We try to be very conscious of even naming the products to be reminders of joy or just finding yourself. So I genuinely just wanted to make makeup that was fun for people. I don’t believe in having to look a certain way. I spent years trying to do that and it just—it’s draining, a waste of time.'

