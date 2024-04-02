Selena Gomez just unveiled a game-changing makeup must-have

null

Since its debut in 2020, Selena Gomez’s vegan and cruelty free brand Rare Beauty quickly soared in popularity, reaching an impressive valuation of $2 billion.

The brand's array of products, including concealers, brushes, and eyeshadows, has garnered a dedicated following among both the singer's fans and beauty bloggers.

The spotlight, however, shines brightest on the brand's liquid blushes. "For those well-versed in the joys of #beautytok, the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush will almost certainly already be on your radar,” explains Hello! Fashion’s Orin Carlin, “Its soft, almost powder-like, texture has a decent amount of play time, making it easy to blend into the apples of your cheeks with a mere few dabs of the ring finger.” The blush, which has garnered a cult-following, stands out for its luxurious design, and surprisingly affordable price point.

The 'Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush' is a fusion of two of Rare Beauty's most popular products (Rare Beauty)

In an exciting update, Selena launched the Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush late last month on March 28. This innovative product now merges the beloved aspect of Rare Beauty’s blushes and highlighters into a single, shimmering 'blush-highlighter hybrid.'

The product is a fusion of the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter from her range. It's essentially a compact solution for those who love mixing highlighters with their blushes.





Now she has debuted the product on her TikTok showing off the range of six shades available, and we are gagging to try it. The product is touted by the brand as "a radiant blush that lights up all skin tones with airy, seamless, and silky colour to keep you beaming all day." In the video Selena’s makeup artist gently sweeps the powder onto the apples of her cheeks for an enviably dewy flush ahead of her night out in New York.

Selena Gomez was seen later that night in SoHo, wearing the blush she applied. (Gotham)

The six available shades of the new blush include four favourites from the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush line and two new hues; Hope, Happy, Joy, Love, Cheer, and Truth. "I wanted to capture the way we look when we radiate with confidence, and this does just that," Selena explained upon its debut last week, "It combines Soft Pinch’s weightless colour and Positive Light’s glassy sheen to get the best of both worlds in a single powder."