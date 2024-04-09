Selena Gomez looks straight out of Hairspray with this retro beehive hairstyle

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

Selena Gomez isn't just bringing powder blush back with her new Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush Collection – or rouge as my Grandma used to call it. She just popped up at the launch of the new blush, wearing a perfectly retro beehive hairstyle, and it's straight out of Hairspray.

The star threw the launch of her latest product in New York City and was certainly channelling upper Eastside socialites of yesteryear with this all-pink ensemble.

Her charming bouffant style was defying gravity, worn down with straight hair falling down her back. A lot of magic must have gone into getting that volume in the top without the hair being up or visibly fastened at all.

Cindy Ord - Getty Images

The front section was parted to the side and slicked down, framing the face and slipping in behind the ears to stay part of the sleek, uniform body of hair. It's quite simply polished perfection.

Cindy Ord - Getty Images

Naturally, given the nature of the event, Selena matched the hairstyle with perfectly pink blush and a rose lip, in a sweet look that gave ballet-core. Blush was underappreciated for years, but in the past few it's only going from strength to strength, and this new offering from Rare Beauty is one more delight to add to our blush Arsenal.

The shade names include cheer, happy, hope and joy, which is exactly how blush makes us feel.

It's safe to say we'll be adding more than one of these to our baskets.

