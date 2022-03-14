Selena Gomez used this $53 eye cream for her Critics Choice Awards red carpet look

Selena Gomez used the OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Eye Crème to perfect her red carpet beauty look for the Critics Choice Awards. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Selena Gomez may not have won a Critics Choice Award last night, but her red carpet beauty look was worthy of a standing ovation.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star turned to Rare Beauty, her own makeup line, for a flawless finish on her eyes, lips, and face, and her makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared some insight into how the whole look came together.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday night, Vanngo broke down of all of the makeup and skincare products he used to create this stunning red carpet beauty moment.

Included in the list of products used was the Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème, which has quickly become a staple among makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts. The $53 CAD/$40 USD eye cream can be worn on its own for a brightening effect, or under makeup as was the case for Gomez.

To prep her skin before applying any makeup Vanngo shared, "I applied a small amount gently with my ring fingers to entire eye area. It works beautifully as a base for makeup."

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème. Image via Sephora.

$53 CAD/$40 USD at Sephora

The details

With a whopping 291,000 loves on Sephora’s website, Ole Henriksen's Banana Bright Eye Créme continues to be one of the retailer’s best-selling eye creams worldwide.

Inspired by the infamous makeup artist hack, banana powder, which is used to highlight the eye area, this eye cream contains golden pigments that help to brighten and colour-correct dark under eye circles while creating a smooth canvas for a fresh faced look.

Made with a base of jojoba seed extract, this hydrating, lightweight cream is packed with goji berries, vitamin C complex and collagen to actively conquer crows feet and fine lights over time.

Story continues

What people are saying

According to thousands of five-star reviews, this cream deserves a spot on your vanity thanks to its effective formula that instantly brightens skin.

"I have tried at least 20 different high end under eye creams in the last 6 months; this is the only one that actually worked," raved one reviewer. "My under eye bags, dark circles etc. are gone and it adds a natural brightness. I highly recommend. Consistency is key, I use it morning and night."

Other shoppers have called this their "holy grail eye cream" after having found a "significant reduction" in the look of dark circles.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

"This is my favourite eye cream for my morning skincare routine. I have dry skin, and this cream is great for helping add hydration to the eye area, especially in the winter months. For me it visibly reduces the look of dark circles," shared one reviewer.

While some shoppers have become lifelong fans of this brightening eye cream, others were less impressed with its results.

"I’ve been using this for a few months, don’t notice too much of a difference with darkness or crows feet. But it feels good and it does help with my under eye makeup," shared one Sephora reviewer.

Others weren't fans of the fruity, citrusy scent of this eye cream, which you may want to steer clear of if you're sensitive to fragrances.

The verdict

This celeb-approved eye cream may be worth adding into your makeup kit if you're looking for a way to camouflage dark circles. It helps to brighten the under eye area while providing a solid base to any makeup look.

While some shoppers found that they didn't see long-lasting results, the Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème could be a quick fix that helps to refresh tired eyes.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.