Selena Gomez Reveals This Digestive Condition After Slamming Body-Shamers. Here Are The Signs

While hitting back at body-shamers on TikTok, Selena Gomez recently revealed that she’s been living with an intestinal condition known as small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, or SIBO, which occurs when there’s an abnormal increase in the overall bacterial population in the small intestine, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Gomez shared her diagnosis in the comments section of a now-deleted viral TikTok video that showed her on the American French Film Festival red carpet in Los Angeles last month, responding to some commenters who suggested that she was posing on the carpet with her arm placed in a way to cover her stomach. The “Only Murders in the Building” star said that the speculation surrounding her body made her “sick.”

“This makes me sick,” she commented. “I have [SIBO] in my small intestine. It flares up. I don’t care that I don’t look like a stick figure. I don’t have that body. End of story. No I am NOT a victim. I’m just human.”

Gomez, who has previously opened up about living with other health conditions, including Lupus, has fiercely shut down body-shamers on social media before.

Someone’s body or weight changes aren’t ever anyone’s business, and it’s also important to remember that you never know what health concerns someone may be dealing with — SIBO included.

People with SIBO may be dealing with a variety of symptoms — and some may not even be aware they have the condition. Research suggests that SIBO is “substantially underdiagnosed,” according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information. The NCBI lists several factors that could prevent an accurate SIBO diagnosis: patients may not seek healthcare, people may be asymptomatic or SIBO may not be properly diagnosed due to the methods for investigating it.

Read more about the condition, the signs to look out for, and how it’s treated below.

Selena Gomez photographed at the French American Film Festival on Oct. 29, 2024, in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

What are the signs and symptoms of SIBO?

The symptoms of SIBO can resemble several other gastrointestinal conditions, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Some of the symptoms include bloating, abdominal pain, abdominal distension, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, gas, unintentional weight loss and fatigue.

The Mayo Clinic also notes that someone with SIBO may have an uncomfortable feeling of fullness after eating.

What happens to your body when you have SIBO? What causes the condition?

The small intestine, which is approximately 20 feet long, normally breaks down the food you eat and absorbs the nutrients your body needs. The organ doesn’t typically have a large number of bacteria, but an overgrowth of bacteria occurs for people living with SIBO.

“In SIBO, stagnant food in the bypassed small intestine becomes an ideal breeding ground for bacteria,” the Mayo Clinic states. “The bacteria may produce toxins as well as interfere with the absorption of nutrients.”

There are several factors that can cause SIBO: complications of abdominal surgery; overuse of certain medications like antibiotics, narcotics and gastric acid suppressants; structural problems in your small intestine; and certain medical conditions, including Crohn’s disease, celiac disease and diabetes.

There are also medical conditions associated with SIBO, such as irritable bowel syndrome, chronic pancreatitis, and intestinal motility disorders (when your intestinal muscles contract or relax improperly).

How is SIBO treated and/or managed?

SIBO can be treated with antibiotics. Health care providers may also seek to investigate and treat any underlying condition that’s causing it. Doctors may also offer SIBO patients nutritional support.

The Cleveland Clinic notes that while foods aren’t the original cause of SIBO, limiting the following might help reduce the overgrowth of bacteria in your small intestine: sugars and sweeteners, grains, fruits, starchy vegetables and dairy products.

What should I do if I suspect I have SIBO?

You should always address any health concerns you may have with your doctor. If you believe you have symptoms of SIBO, you may be referred to a gastroenterologist after an evaluation.

SIBO can be diagnosed with a noninvasive breath test. Doctors may also order blood, stool and imaging tests if SIBO is suspected.

The Mayo Clinic recommends that you go to your doctor’s visit prepared with important information, such as a list of all your medications, a note of any recent changes or stressors in your life, and information on any other medical conditions. It’s always important to advocate for yourself and pay attention to any potential symptoms you may be experiencing.

