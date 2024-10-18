Selena Gomez's chic evening outfit is so easy to recreate

Selena Gomez is seen on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) (XNY/Star Max)

Whilst the fashion realm is going bonkers for burgundy this season, Selena Gomez is on a mission to prove the power of all-black, to create ultra-chic, understated yet effortlessly glamorous looks.

In her latest look, the 32-year-old put together the simplest outfit formula that said so much, and it's super easy to recreate for this season.

The Only Murders in The Building actress arrived at the Crosby Hotel in New York on Thursday, wearing a pair of black, high-waisted, straight-leg trousers with a traveler's crease running vertically down the front.

Selena proved the power of an all-black outfit in New York City

Adding texture and interest to her look, she paired it with a body-sculpting top featuring flattering ruching and a statement corsage at the neck (thought the rosette trend had been and gone? You thought wrong). Offsetting an oversized or wide-leg silhouette with a fitted piece helps to keep a look from feeling frumpy or simply too big - if you're looking to create the same look as Selena, a simple black bodysuit will suffice.

Her look is super easy to recreate for AW24

An understated black blazer with slightly dramatised shoulder pads added a chic layer of warmth, and a pair of black court shoes amped up the sophistication.

The devil is in the details in Selena's ensemble. Black and gold is the ultimate combination for a decadently expensive look (just take a look at the Saint Lauren AW24 show, which was peppered with black and gold waist belts), and a belt with a metallic buckle is the easiest way to take an outfit from mildly chic to old money glamour.

Rounding off her uber-elegant look, Selena paired her ensemble with the Celia tote bag from Saint Laurent's SS24 collection - a mini black tote featuring the brand's logo in gold metal hardware on the front.

Last week she wore an understated Schiaparelli dress to the Emilia Perez photocall in London

Selena is obsessed with black dresses this season

Whilst most of us don't have around £1,800 lying around to purchase the actress' exact bag, your favourite black clutch or shoulder bag will utterly suffice.

Wearing a chic outfit that we can easily recreate on a budget? Selena really is a woman of the people.