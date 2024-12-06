Selena Gomez's ombré glam is a creative twist on the classic red lip

US actress Selena Gomez attends the 2024 Elle Women in Hollywood celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, November 19, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images) (MICHAEL TRAN)

Selena Gomez's glam just gets better and better. In recent months, we've found ourselves looking to the American actress to spark inspiration for manicures, hairstyles and makeup trends.

On Thursday 5 December, Selena attended the IndieWire Honours and took home the Spotlight Award for her transformative work in Emilia Pérez. But for beauty lovers, all we could focus on was her deep red ombré lip. It had a gradient effect, blending deep purple at the edges into a softer red hue at the centre. The result? A captivating multidimensional sculpted lip look that's both sultry and artistic, adding a modern twist to classic red lipstick.

The American actress' rich wine lip was paired with nude eyeshadow, a soft brown blurred eyeliner pencil and subtle bronzer, bringing warmth to her radiant skin. Highlighter was added to the high points of her cheeks for an extra sparkle.

Selena Gomez's ombre red lip took centre stage at the IndieWire Honors. (Rich Polk)

It wouldn't be a signature Selena look without a new mani-moment. Her nails were painted a shimmering burgundy colour, which expert nail artist Tom Bachik, recently revealed on Instagram is Apres Nails' 'Firework Gallery.'

Selena's trusted make up artist, Hung Vanngo, was the elite makeup artist behind this festive look. Hung posted a reel of the Rare Beauty founder on Instagram, giving his 4.2 million followers the details behind his creation. Whilst this bold lip combo certainly caught our attention, we weren't the only ones. In the comments, beauty lovers were full of praise for Selena's glam. One fan commented, "That lip combo is sensational," whilst another person agreed and wrote, "This lip combo is EVERYTHING. I need to try this ASAP."

If you want to achieve Selena's epic ombré lip combo, keep reading for tips...

How to achieve Selena Gomez's ombré Red Lip

First of all, start with hydrated lips by exfoliating with a lip scrub and applying a lip balm. Next, outline your lips with a dark lip liner. Choose a product one or two shades darker than your main red lipstick. The Kill Them With Kindness singer'smakeup artist used Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lip Liners in shades 'Strong' and 'Devoted'. Then carefully outline your lips, focusing on the outer edges. Fill in slightly at the corners to create depth.

Next, apply the base lipstick. Use your main red lipstick to fill in the middle of your lips. A brighter or lighter red works best to contrast with the darker edges. Apply this shade directly from the bullet or use a lip brush for extra precision. Selena wore Rare Beauty's Matte Lipstick in Devoted for this step.

Selena took home the Spotlight Award for her work in "Emilia Perez" (Rich Polk)

The important step comes from blending the gradient. Use a lip brush or your finger to gently blend the darker liner into the red lipstick. Work in small, soft strokes to create a seamless transition between the shades. Set and define the contrasted shades by cleaning up any edges with concealer on a small brush for a crisp finish. For a glossy effect, add a dab of clear or matching gloss to the centre. Extra tip: Add a lighter shade, such as a red-orange or pinkish-red, to the very centre of your lips for extra dimension.

Whether you’re channelling vintage glamour or avant-garde vibes, this look is a head-turner. With practice, Selena's ombré lip could become your go-to for bold festive glam.