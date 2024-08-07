Selfridges Turns Blue for Tiffany & Co.’s Redesigned Store

LONDON — Selfridges this week turned blue for a brief moment to commemorate the opening of Tiffany & Co.’s revamped, upsized space inside the upscale department store’s London flagship on Oxford Street.

The 3,788-square-foot space on the ground floor showcases the brand’s latest design concept, inspired by the renovated Fifth Avenue flagship designed by Peter Marino.

Branded design references include tributes to window designer Gene Moore, who has created more than 5,000 windows for Tiffany & Co.; the Vanderbilt Gate, the gates that were once located in the Vanderbilt Mansion on Fifth Avenue, directly across from the brand’s flagship, and Whodunnit, a heritage window design inspired by a diamond heist with a bird’s-eye view into the Tiffany & Co. flagship in New York and ending at the Silver Bar, where the brand’s silver collection can be viewed under Venini chandeliers.

The store also carries signature lines such as Lock by Tiffany, HardWear by Tiffany, T by Tiffany and Knot by Tiffany, as well as high jewelry offerings set with diamonds and colored gemstones.

The space is equipped with digital screens showing scenic views of St. James’s Park that can change with the seasons, and bespoke panels created by artist Nancy Lorenz framing the entrance and guiding guests toward a yellow vitrine and an intricate glass art installation reminiscent of the famed Tiffany Diamond by London-based artist Jason Bruges.

Inside Tiffany & Co.’s redesigned new store in Selfridges.

A Damien Hirst painting, titled “Gold Summer 2008-2009,” can be found inside the in-store private salon as well.

