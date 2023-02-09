Selma Blair poses with cane in latest photoshoot: 'Unstoppable'

Selma Blair posed with her cane in a new photoshoot for La Ligne.

Selma Blair isn't letting MS stop her.

On Wednesday, the 50-year-old "Cruel Intentions" actress took to Instagram with a carousel of photos in collaboration with fashion brand La Ligne — one of which she posed in with her cane.

" I could not be prouder to be here in your denim La launch," she captioned the post for her more than 3 million followers. "Sometimes you get a perfect day. A perfect group. A perfect fit. La Ligne is something I truly live in and love. And now to have denim… Brava ladies! I love you."

Blair's stunning photos were met with warm and supportive messages from fans who loved in the incorporation of her cane in the shoot.

"Love that you included your cane in one of the photos. Raise awareness about MS... but make it fashion. So stunning!" an Instagram user commented.

Selma Blair poses with her cane in a new La Ligne campaign. (Photo via La Ligne)

Another added: "You are unstoppable."

"Effortless and stunning," someone else wrote.

"You even make canes look good. So gorgeous and inspirational!" a fan penned, while another commented, "You are such an inspiration, Selma!"

In 2018, Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis — a condition that attacks the central nervous system and prevents communication between the brain and the rest of one's body — which means she often uses a cane to support herself.

In April 2021, Blair opened up about the moment she felt something was wrong leading up to her MS diagnosis.

In an interview with Town & Country, she revealed that she experienced the first symptom of her condition in February 2018, in a New York Fashion Week show for designer Christian Siriano. While Blair was strutting down the runway, she began to notice numbness in one of her legs.

"It was on that runway, with the thrill of walking in the show, that I suddenly lost feeling in my left leg," she recalled. "But I was on a runway and thinking, 'What do I do?'"

Selma Blair attends 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

While Blair made an announcement via social media, notifying her followers of her diagnosis, for many, it really sank in when Blair attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party holding a gem-covered cane.

"It was a no-brainer, and there was no choice," she shared. "I hadn't been on a red carpet for so long, and now I was coming. I knew, since my diagnosis, people might be watching. I didn't know if I would be forgotten about and be the last one on the red carpet."

