Sephora has a new 2023 skincare advent calendar — get it before it sells out

Get the new 2023 Sephora skincare advent calendar before it sells out (Photo via Sephora)

It might seem a bit early to dive into holiday shopping, but don't be fooled; the festive season will sneak up on you faster than you think.

Advent calendars are a hot commodity, especially the Sephora ones. Brace yourselves for a new limited-edition Skincare Advent Calendar for 2023 that's about to fly off the shelves.

It's valued at a whopping $487, but you can snag it for just $140 — yup, that's a steal. It's loaded with highly-coveted goodies that'll make every day of December feel like Christmas morning.

If you're curious about what's inside, keep scrolling to discover more about this Skincare Advent Calendar.

Sephora Favourites Skincare Advent Calendar (Photo via Sephora)

$140 at Sephora

The details

The new Sephora Favourites advent calendar contains 25 products in skincare, haircare and beauty categories.

In this limited-edition set, shoppers can expect face and body skincare, makeup and even hair products. It's filled with items from popular brands, such as Summer Fridays, Sol de Janeiro and Glow Recipe, to name a few.

Since it was just released — and the fact that it's only September — customer reviews aren't available at this time. However, based on the success of previous Sephora advent calendars, we predict this will sell out in no time.

There aren't many others out just yet, so we suggest grabbing this one while it's still in stock. Scroll below for a couple of others that might also sell out soon.

Benefit Cosmetics All I Want (Photo via Sephora)

At a value of $432, you can get this Benefit advent calendar for just $200. You'll get 24 bestselling beauty products from the brand, including some full-size goodies.

$200 at Sephora

Voluspa 12-Day Advent Calendar (Photo via Sephora)

If you love a luxe candle, you can get this lavish Voluspa advent calendar that features 12 popular fragrances that'll make your spirits bright.

$105 at Sephora

