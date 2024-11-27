Sephora Black Friday sale 2024: The 5 best beauty deals we're shopping now

Save up to 50% before Black Friday on top-tier picks, from T3 hair dryers to anti-aging essentials by Paula's Choice, Kiehl's, Murad and more.

As a longtime beauty editor (and beauty sales tracker!), I can confidently say that truly excellent Black Friday deals have arrived early at legendary beauty emporium Sephora. Scrolling the site, I've found hundreds of high-quality products added to the list of Black Friday beauty sales, with many currently at the lowest prices I've seen all year, including from top-of-the-line brands like Kiehl's, T3, Paula's Choice and Murad.



Now is actually the perfect time to shop, when the sales are robust but not yet chaotic. Because, let's face it (no pun!): The Sephora Black Friday sale can be overwhelming. There's SO MUCH to buy, all of it can make your head spin. For that reason, I like to go in a little early, before Black Friday, to shop the sale items no one else is eyeing.



Post-Thanksgiving, I expect to see impressive price drops on major (and majorly popular) luxury skin care and high-end hair appliances. However, while the biggest sales are still to come — watch this space! — there are for sure makeup, hair and skin care deals worth getting in on now.

With all that in mind, from a winter's supply of a famous face cream on mega-sale to the travel hair dryer I wouldn't want to live without, here are the 6 best products I found on sale right now ahead of the big Sephora Black Friday event.

The best Sephora Black Friday deals

Ulta Murad 5 Minute Fix: Targeted Correctors Set $17 $29 Save $12 Murad's one of those old-timey, effective, high-quality brands I trust and you simply can't beat the on-sale price — and targeted combination — of this potent skin care set, which aims to de-puff undereyes, minimize pores and blur fine lines within minutes. It comes with three travel-size tubes: Targeted Pore Corrector, Targeted Wrinkle Corrector and Targeted Eye Depuffer. Each works to tighten and brighten skin, while also plumping texture; a near-ideal on-the-go skin care routine and a steal at just $17. $17 at Sephora

Sephora T3 Afar Lightweight Travel-Size Hair Dryer $112 $160 Save $48 I've rarely experienced a faster blowout than when I've used this sleek, travel-sized version from beloved brand T3. Compact, yet powerful enough to be used every day, it's designed to dry hair quickly and gently while minimizing frizz. The ion-infused airstream works like magic, leaving hair shinier, glossier and smoother. If you're curious, now's the time to try it: It's currently 30% off, the lowest price I've seen all year. This would also be an amazing for any woman in your life who's frequently on the go. $112 at Sephora

Sephora Paula's Choice Brighter Days Ahead Kit with Vitamin C and AHA $59 $68 Save $9 Even as a kind of obnoxious beauty snob, I can't tell you how excited I'd be to receive this stellar Paula's Choice 3-in-1 skin care kit as a gift. It's made specifically to treat an uneven complexion and each of the products — a mild exfoliator, a vitamin C serum and a high-quality sunscreen — works to brighten, lighten and smooth rough skin. If you haven't tried Paula's Choice products for yourself, they're among the most reliably effective and the brand is among the most trusted. The "skin perfecting" exfoliator, which is included in this set, has racked up tens of thousands of 5-star reviews with legions of fans across the internet. It's especially good for addressing mature skin issues, like discoloration and enlarged pores. $59 at Sephora

Sephora Tom Ford Ultra Shine Lip Color $53 $62 Save $9 Sure, it costs more than I paid for a week's groceries when I was 25, but listen: Sometimes you just want a little luxury in your life, to know that all this hard work you do means you can occasionally splash out on yourself. This gorgeous, glossy-but-not-too-glossy, nondrying Tom Ford lipstick is worth the splurge. While there are six shades included in the current sale, I'm partial to "Ile D'Amour" — a sexy, '80s-business-lady-out-on-the-town red. $53 at Sephora

Sephora Kiehl's Double Down On Hydration Ultra Facial Cream Duo $67 $74 Save $7 I've had my eye on this limited-edition pack of two Kiehl's moisturizers for the past few weeks and, now that they're on sale, am finally hitting click-to-buy. The classic, best-selling cream is ultra-emollient, made with super-hydrators like squalane and glacial glycoproteins and ideal for treating dry winter skin. The package — a $106 value — comes with two ample 4.2 oz tubs — if you act now, your skin will stay dewy and soft through spring. $67 at Sephora

