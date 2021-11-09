VIBs can now shop Sephora's Holiday Savings Event and save 15%

Looking for more beauty tips, trends and editor-approved tricks and recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

VIBs now have access to Sephora's Holiday Savings Event. Images via Sephora.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking to get a head start on holiday gifting or just restock your makeup and skincare for the season? Then you're in luck, because Sephora's 2021 Holiday Savings Event is on now open to a new tier of shoppers.

VIBs and Rouge Members now have access to the sale, so keep reading for everything you need to know in order to shop the event like a pro.

What is the Sephora Holiday Savings Event?

As one of Sephora’s biggest sales of the year, the Holiday Savings Event offers special discounts to Beauty Insiders for being part of Sephora’s loyalty program.

As part of this year's sale, all Beauty Insiders also receive 30 per cent off on all Sephora Collection makeup and skincare products throughout the duration of the shopping event. If you're ready to get shopping, scroll through to find some of the top sale picks you won't want to miss.

Laneige Dream Team Lip Set. Image via Sephora.

This dreamy set that includes two of Laneige's top-rated lip products, including a Lip Glowy Balm in Berry and a Lip Sleeping Mask in Peach Iced Tea.

SHOP IT: Sephora, during sale from $21 (originally $26)

Velour Lashes Magnetic Effortless Kit - No Trim No Measure Magnetic Lash Kit. Image via Sephora.

If you're new to the world of false lashes or are just looking for an easier way to apply them, this set of strip lashes easily applies thanks to a magnetic eyeliner.

SHOP IT: Sephora, during sale from $34 (originally $43)

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Strengthening Solutions Value Set. Image via Sephora.

Don't let dry or damaged hair get you down — bring it back to life with this value set that includes a moisturizing shampoo, conditioner, hair mask, and hair oil.

Story continues

SHOP IT: Sephora, during sale from $71 (originally $89)

Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace. Image via Sephora.

For a sultry, spicy scent, look no further than this unisex fragrance that combines, vanilla, orange flower, clove oil, and chestnut to evoke memories of nights spent by the fire.

SHOP IT: Sephora, during sale from $32 (originally from $40)

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set. Image via Sephora.

This collection of minis features four of Selena Gomez's go-to beauty picks for cheeks, lips, and eyes, including blush, highlighter, mascara, and liquid lipstick.

SHOP IT: Sephora, during sale from $30 (originally $38)

Sephora Collection Face Mask Magic. Image via Sephora.

Save 30 per cent on this collection of hydrating sheet masks that are formulated with 95 percent natural-origin ingredients.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $24 (originally $34)

Farmacy Honey Halo Moisturizer Jumbo. Image via Sephora.

Just in time to tackle dry winter skin, this jumbo-sized moisturizer helps boost hydration to leave skin looking refreshed.

SHOP IT: Sephora, during sale from $71 (originally $89)

Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Blockbuster Makeup Palette. Image via Sephora.

For the ultimate addition to your makeup kit, enjoy 30 per cent off this makeup palette featuring 60 eyeshadows, three eyeliners, three brow powders, six face powders, 16 lip glosses, and two mini makeup brushes.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $34 (originally $48)

When can I shop the Sephora Holiday Savings event?

Beginning on Nov. 5 and running through Nov. 15, Beauty Insiders can take advantage of exclusive deals both in stores and online. Depending on your membership, you can save up to 20 per cent on your go-to makeup, skincare and hair care products when you use the promo code YAYHOLIDAY.

As of today, VIB's gain access to the sale and receive 15 per cent off their purchase, and Rouge members can shop and save 20 per cent on their purchase. Insiders still have to wait a few days, and can shop as of Nov. 11 to save 10 per cent.

If you're not already a Beauty Insider, you'll want to sign up before the event starts in order to gain access to these limited-time deals. Members can use their discount as many times as you like, as soon as the sale opens up to your membership level.

What does a Beauty Insider membership include?

In addition to exclusive access to Sephora's annual shopping events, Beauty Insiders also get perks like free birthday gifts, free standard shipping on online orders, and Beauty Insider points that can be redeemed for discounts on future purchases.

All members earn one point for every $1 spent, so the more you shop, the more you'll earn. Membership is free to sign up, making this one loyalty program that's well worth joining.

If you plan on shopping this year's event, you may want to start adding to your cart now to make sure that your must-haves don't sell out. Ahead, we've rounded up some of our top picks of the season that are perfect for holiday gifting (or a little pampering for yourself).

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.