Sephora's limited-edition Lunar New Year products have arrived, but hurry!

Limited-edition Lunar New Year product have arrived at Sephora Canada. Photo courtesy of Sephora.

If you're planning on celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year with some new beauty products, Sephora is one retailer you'll want to check out.

Inspired by the Year of the Rabbit, the 2023 Chinese zodiac, the retailer has just revealed a selection of limited-edition beauty products to love. There's a little something for everyone, with makeup, skincare, hair care,and even value sets.

The new products all feature stunning Lunar New Year-inspired packaging for a festive touch. And as always, you can bet that these limited-edition products won't stick around for long.

To get your hands on Sephora's best Lunar New Year beauty buys, shop them below!

Sephora Favorites Lunar New Year Year of the Water Rabbit. Image via Sephora.

This skincare set includes $250 worth of products, with 13 mini-sized products to try out. You'll find favourites from brands like Caudalie, Clarins, Biossance, Sunday Riley and more.

$50 at Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Lunar New Year Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder. Image via Sephora.

Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder now comes in a beautiful gold and red compact to celebrate the start of a new Lunar Year.

$58 at Sephora

Armani Beauty Mini Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick Trio. Image via Sephora.

Enjoy three mini-sized Armani Beauty liquid lipsticks, which deliver a matte finish with a soft velvety feel. This set includes the shades 405 Sultan, a sultry red, 109 Tan, a luminous beige nude, and 532 Glow, a luminous medium mauve.

$58 at Sephora

Sephora Favorites Year of the Water Rabbit Makeup Luxe Gift Set. Image via Sephora.

Try out an assortment of new makeup products, with this gift set that includes eight luxury beauty minis from Nars, Charlotte Tilbury, Lancôme and more.

$60 at Sephora

NARS Lunar New Year Brush Set. Image via Sephora.

This limited-edition brush set features four full-sized brushes specially designed for the New Year with red handles.

$110 at Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Lunar New Year Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray. Image via Sephora.

For those who prefer a setting spray over a powder, this lightweight version from Charlotte Tilbury also comes in updated Lunar New Year packaging.

$45 at Sephora

Lancôme Lunar New Year Absolue Routine. Image via Sephora.

Give your skincare routine a complete reset with this Lancôme bundle. It includes mini versions of a soft cream, a rich cream, serum and an eye cream.

$300 at Sephora

Laura Mercier Set for Luck Translucent Loose Setting Powder with Puff. Image via Sephora.

This cult-favourite setting powder absorbs oil and reduces shine all day, creating a flawless finish. Its Lunar New Year packaging features a metallic red lid and streaks of shimmering gold.

$52 at Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Lunar New Year Matte Revolution Lipstick. Image via Sephora.

This long-lasting, buildable, and hydrating lipstick formula comes in a limited-edition Lunar New Year shade: Blossom Red, a burnt orange red with a soft matte finish.

$43 at Sephora

Sephora Favorites Year of the Water Rabbit Little Luxuries Set. Image via Sephora.

This gift set includes 14 miniature skincare, fragrance, and haircare products, plus a Sephora-exclusive take on the traditional lucky red envelope.

$90 at Sephora

NARS Lunar New Year Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder and Puff. Image via Sephora.

Finish off your makeup look with this pressed powder that has a translucent formula to lock makeup in place with a weightless, luminous finish.

$54 at Sephora

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.