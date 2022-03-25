The countdown to Sephora's Spring Sale is on: How to shop it, plus the best deals in Canada

The countdown to the Sephora Spring Sale is on.

There are countless reasons to get excited about the arrival of spring, one of them being the fact that it’s one of the best times to score mega savings on your favourite beauty essentials.

Beginning April 1, Sephora Canada is treating shoppers to its annual Spring Savings Event, which boasts exclusive seasonal promos and discounts in stores and online — exclusively for Beauty Insiders.

What is Sephora’s Spring Savings Event for Beauty Insiders?



As one of Sephora’s rare sales of the year, the Spring Savings Event offers special discounts to Beauty Insiders for being part of Sephora’s loyalty program.

The higher your Beauty Insider tier, the bigger the savings (and the more time you have to shop), so keep reading for all the details.

When can I shop the Sephora spring sale?

This year, Rouge members (the highest tier of Beauty Insiders) will receive a 20 per cent discount that can be applied between April 1 and April 11. VIB members will be able to save 15 per cent between April 4 and April 11, and Beauty Insiders can save 10 per cent from April 7 to April 11.

In addition to the tiered discounts, all Beauty Insiders can also save 30 per cent on all Sephora Collection products from April 1 to 11.

All Beauty Insiders can use the code SAVESPRING to access their respective promo, which can be used an unlimited number of times.

Whether you’re looking to spoil someone (or treat yourself) with some skincare, haircare, makeup and other coveted beauty must-haves, Sephora Canada’s Spring Savings Event is your go-to destination to discover new beauty buys and save on must-have brands like Fenty Beauty, Dyson, Summer Fridays and more.

Can't wait until April 1? We’ve rounded up some of the buzziest new beauty buys below.

For a flawless soft matte finish that lasts up to 24 hours, the newest foundation from Make Up For Ever may be worth adding to your collection.

New from Glow Recipe, this SPF 50 combines the power of sun protection with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and aloe.

To refresh dull locks, this strengthening conditioner is specifically formulated to bring life back to blond hair.

Create a natural looking flush in just seconds with this highly pigmented liquid blush, created by none other than Selena Gomez.

This gel cleanser helps to remove makeup, prevent buildup in pores, and support skin’s pH balance with the help of superfood ingredients like kale, spinach and green tea.

Shoppers are "obsessed" with this hair oil, which they say "doesn’t weigh down your hair or make it greasy."

Filled with a mix of shimmering and matte shades in pretty pastel hues, this eyeshadow palette is the perfect spring addition.

This rich moisturizer uses a blend of Japanese anti-aging superfoods—green tea, rice, and algae—to help skin look its best at any age.

Try your hand at five or Maison Margiela's most iconic fragrance scents in mini form: Beach Walk, Jazz Club, Lazy Sunday Morning, By the Fireplace and Bubble Bath.

With the hydrating power of a balm and the colour payoff of a lipstick, the Happikiss Lipstick delivers a pigmented, dewy lip look.

Refresh tired eyes with this soothing balm that helps to depuff and brighten dark under eye circles.

