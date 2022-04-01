Sephora's Spring Sale is on: These are the 13 items Yahoo Canada editors are buying

Yahoo Canada editors are sharing their top picks from the Sephora Spring Sale.

There are countless reasons to get excited about the arrival of spring, one of them being the fact that it’s one of the best times to score mega savings on your favourite beauty essentials.

As of today, Sephora Canada is treating shoppers to its annual Spring Savings Event, which boasts exclusive seasonal promos and discounts in stores and online — exclusively for Beauty Insiders.

As one of Sephora’s rare sales of the year, the Spring Savings Event offers special discounts to Beauty Insiders for being part of Sephora’s loyalty program.

The higher your Beauty Insider tier, the bigger the savings (and the more time you have to shop), so keep reading for all the details, plus find what Yahoo Canada editors are adding to our carts.

Caudalie Vinopure Pore Purifying Gel Cleanser. Image via Sephora.

I'm running low on on my current facial cleanser, so Sephora's Spring Sale is the perfect opportunity to try out something new. I've used several Caudalie products after I received a travel kit over Christmas, and found that their formulations worked well for my normal/combination skin. Here's hoping this top-rated cleanser does too! — Kate Mendonca, Shopping & Lifestyle Editor

From $28 $35 at Sephora

Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick

After years of struggling with horrible acne, I've finally gotten my skin under control (shoutout pandemic for making me stop caring about my appearance which in turn meant less makeup clogging up my pores!) — so recently I decided to switch out my usual full-coverage concealer in favour of something a little more natural. This small but mighty stick is basically magic — it's great for dark undereye circles, uneven skintone and pimples, and blends really well, especially with other Merit products (I'm also obsessed with their Flush Balm Cream Blush and Day Glow Dewy Highlighting Balm). — Hilary Hagerman, Lifestyle Managing Editor

From $39 $49 at Sephora

First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA (Photo via Sephora)

TMI — I get nasty ingrown hairs, and to put it bluntly, they suck. However, they really, truly suck less with First Aid Beauty's Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA. I don't know how they work but trust me, they do. With bikini season around the corner, you can be rest assured I am stocking up on these bad boys. — Kayla Kuefler, Shopping & Lifestyle Editor

From $21 $26 at Sephora

MAC Cosmetics Macstack Mascara

This new mascara formula is getting a lot of buzz, and it more or less lives up to the hype. The lengthening formula is top notch: you can apply multiple coats without it getting clumpy. It lifts your lashes as well as other leading drugstore brands like the Maybelline Lash Sensational, and does a better job than Benefit Cosmetics’ They’re Real. It’s a light, easy go-to for spring and summer. — Farah Syed, Managing Editor, News and Homepage

From $28 $35 at Sephora

Instant Look All Over Face Palette - Look of Love Collection - Sephora

I've had this palette on my Sephora "loves" list for months. This limited edition palette features everything you need for a complete look on-the-go. Sets like this make it easy to put together different kinds of looks, from natural sun-kissed looks to an effortless smokey eye. — Elizabeth Di Filippo, Lifestyle & Features Editor

From $76 $95 at Sephora

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm (Photo via Sephora)

Unpopular opinion - I hate applying lip balm. But that changed with the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm. The consistency is thick enough to really coat your lips, but not too thick that it’s sticky. It has this unique gel-like angled tip applicator that the balm comes out of, which keeps things really clean without any leaks and you don't have to get your fingers dirty. The soft matte tube is also just beautifully simple packaging that entices me to actually pick up the tube and hydrate my lips. — Elisabetta Bianchini, Senior News Editor

From $24 $30 at Sephora

Kate Somerville EradiKate Overnight Lotion (Photo via Sephora)

Small but mighty, this Kate Somerville overnight lotion packs a serious punch. I can get really bad hormonal acne, and I swear this is the only product that consistently keeps zits at bay. The only downside? Its $88 price tag. More the reason to pick it up during the Sephora sale! — KK

From $70 $88 at Sephora

Drunk Elephant B-Hydra™ Intensive Hydration Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

Suffering from dry winter skin? Step into my office. I've been obsessed with Drunk Elephant products for a few years now, and the B-Hydra moisturizer is one of my favourites. Its lightweight formula keeps my thirsty skin quenched without causing breakouts, and is also certified "Clean" by Sephora. I use it morning and evening for optimal results. — HH

From $50 $63 at Sephora

Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow. Image via Sephora.

The time has come to replace my last bottle of Stila Liquid Eyeshadow, which sadly dried out after spending too long in my makeup collection. For spring, I'm loving this shimmering lavender and gold shade for a subtle wash of colour. — KM

From $25 $31 at Sephora

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick-Heroic

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick is a new favourite. It goes on silky-smooth, doesn’t require you to use much product, stains your lips with a light, matte coat. It does require a few touch-ups if you're wearing a mask, but it's so lightweight it doesn't feel like a hassle. My ‘it’ shade is Heroic which is subtle enough to wear alone, and buildable with other lip products. — FS

From $21 $26 at Sephora

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream with SPF 30- Sephora

This is one product that I need to stock up on for spring. After years of opting for full coverage foundations, I've recently made the switch to BareMinerals's tinted gel cream for lighter coverage that hydrates and evens out my skin-tone. I love that this lightweight formula includes SPF, since wearing sunscreen is one aspect of my skincare routine that's non-negotiable. This gel cream wears well, doesn't collect in my pesky under-eye wrinkles and is currently available in 20 different shades as well as travel and full-size options. — EDF

From $20 From $25 at Sephora

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (Image via Sephora)

I have tried almost every single acid toner/acid peel product and I can definitively say Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel pads are truly the best on the market, and worth the expensive price tag. The first pad is the AHA/BHA acid step and the second is the neutralizer, mimicking the process you get from a professional peel in the salon. They keep my acne at bay, help me maintain even skin texture and tone, while giving me that instant glow. Sephora also has an exclusive box of 35 individual packets for the same price as 30 from other retailers, so I'm stocking up. — EB

From $92 $115 at Sephora

The Ordinary Buffet Anti-Aging Serum

The Ordinary is always excluded from Sephora sales, but since it rings in regular price at $18, I'm including it anyway — because I'm 99 per cent sure this product has single-handedly erased my forehead wrinkles. Serums typically make me break out, but this formula is lightweight enough that it's gentle on my sensitive skin while still giving me visible results. — HH

$18 at Sephora

When can I shop the Sephora spring sale?

This year, Rouge members (the highest tier of Beauty Insiders) will receive a 20 per cent discount that can be applied between April 1 and April 11. VIB members will be able to save 15 per cent between April 4 and April 11, and Beauty Insiders can save 10 per cent from April 7 to April 11.

In addition to the tiered discounts, all Beauty Insiders can also save 30 per cent on all Sephora Collection products from April 1 to 11.

All Beauty Insiders can use the code SAVESPRING to access their respective promo, which can be used an unlimited number of times.

The Sephora Spring Savings Event is coming. Image via Sephora.

Whether you’re looking to spoil someone (or treat yourself) with some skincare, haircare, makeup and other coveted beauty must-haves, Sephora Canada’s Spring Savings Event is your go-to destination to discover new beauty buys and save on must-have brands like Fenty Beauty, Dyson, Summer Fridays and more.

