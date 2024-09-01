Your September Horoscope Is Here, And It’s Time To Rethink Your Routine, Says An Astrologer

Grab your best pens and planners, friends, because Virgo season is here to kick the entire zodiac's butt into gear. This September is all about creating routines that help you accelerate toward your goals, says Donna Page, an Atlanta-based astrologer with a graduate degree in counseling psychology.

“The main energy this month is about finding that sweet spot that allows for the mind, body, and spirit connection, as well as [time for the] practical tasks that support the work you want to accomplish,” says Page. With the sun spending most of September in Virgo—an earth sign known for its practicality, organizational abilities, and creativity—now is a great time to take a good look at your schedule. There's an innovative energy in the air that might inspire you to make some changes to your daily habits.

On September 2, a powerful new moon in Virgo may have the signs considering their well-being even more, says Page. “It’s a great time to set intentions, organize your space, and replenish your herbs and vitamins.” So, add that magnesium to your cart, find a Pilates studio in your neighborhood, and start breaking those goals down into smaller tasks on your to-do list.

Some other astrological happenings to note as you plan out your month: Mars, the planet of action, moves into water sign Cancer on the 4th, encouraging a gentler, more intuitive approach to communication, and just life in general. Consider this astrology’s way of telling you to take a deep breath and pause before you make any major decisions. On September 17, there will be a full moon and lunar eclipse in emotional Pisces, bringing out everyone’s reflective side. If you have any favorite spiritual practices, like meditation, prayer, or maybe even going on head-clearing walks, this is a good time to bring those into the fold.

Finally, the 22nd brings with it the fall equinox and the transition from Virgo to Libra season, so you can expect the idea of balance to pop up by the month's end. But what does all of this mean for your sign, specifically? Keep reading for Page’s analysis.

ARIES (MARCH 21 - APRIL 19)

Aries, you’re a natural leader, and that's about to become really obvious this September. Whether you're organizing a fitness challenge with your friends or coordinating some fun fall outings (apple picking, anyone?), you're leaning into your HBIC side, and your loved ones will be grateful. Your energy levels are high this month, and you can thank Virgo season (particularly, the new moon on the 2nd). There's never been a better time to jump-start a new routine. If you’ve been waiting for your Pilates era to begin... consider this the Universe’s sign to get your booty on that reformer. Just make sure to balance your busy schedule with some periods of relaxation, too. Perhaps a spa day to follow your new gym plans?

If you’re looking for a new romantic connection (or trying to breathe some new life into your current bond), you're in luck this month, too. Venus, the planet of love, is shepherding in romantic energy this September. So enjoy all that this month has to offer! And just mindful of your energy: While you’re shining bright, don’t let others cloud your aura with their projections and problems.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 - MAY 20)

This is a transformative month for you, Taurus, and it all kicks off with a grounding new moon in fellow earth sign Virgo. This calming energy will set the stage for smart and methodical moves in your career and personal life. But even more importantly, Uranus, the planet of unexpected changes, moves into your sign on the 2nd, ushering in all-new opportunities. Ultimately, this month is a big push forward in your life’s path: If you trust your intuition, it’ll take you in the right direction. The full moon lunar eclipse in water sign Pisces on the 17th highlights your social circles, too: Is there someone in your network you’ve overlooked, who might help you with further growth or job opportunities? This full moon will clarify who you need to bring into your orbit.

If romance is on your mind this fall, the new moon in Virgo emphasizes being practical in your love life. While it may not seem like the sexiest thing in the world, scheduling a coffee outing near work, or running some errands together, can go a long way. This month is all about fitting in those romantic moments when you have the time.

GEMINI (MAY 21 - JUNE 20)

This September, the spotlight is on your career, Gemini. You’ll be flooded with new ideas, especially around the time of the full moon lunar eclipse in Pisces on the 17th. If your sense of ambition and passion in the workplace has been feeling a bit fuzzy these days, you can expect the path ahead to come into clear focus, whether through a new job opportunity or renewed interest in your current position. Now is a time to be agile—and stay ready for change when it comes your way.

This also goes for moving away from things that feel unaligned with your goals, too. Consider September your permission slip to Irish goodbye from any situations, relationships, or work functions that no longer serve you. Jupiter, the planet of expansion, is in your sign, giving you a boost of luck as you head into fall. If you’re looking for love or more romance in your life, keep your eyes open for fun date night opportunities... or, if you're single, maybe a new love interest sometime mid-month, after the full moon lunar eclipse.

CANCER (JUNE 21 - JULY 22)

Cancer, it’s time to be assertive! Mars, the planet of action, enters your sign on the 4th, where it will stay for two months. This planetary movement gives you the much-needed confidence to finally stick up for yourself—in your relationships, yes, but particularly at work. It’s possible you’ve been feeling frustrated by your current tasks or the (lack of) communication within your workplace. Rather than letting that anger build up, set boundaries and talk to your coworkers about what you want and need. This way, you can let your talents shine!

Pay attention to any opportunities that come your way this month, especially during the full moon lunar eclipse on the 17th. This powerful energy is all about expanding your mind. During this time, you may find yourself looking up yoga teacher training, astrology courses, or other things that feed your desire to learn. Embrace this nudge from the universe to grow your skill set. Your action-oriented mindset also extends to your love life this month, Cancer. You are emboldened to go after who and what you want—whether that means taking the dating apps by storm or planning an epic night out for you and bae.

LEO (JULY 23 - AUGUST 22)

To quote Jessie J, this month really is “all about the money, money, money.” Right now, you're pretty focused on finances and whether you're being compensated fairly. You know you’re good at what you do, Leo, and you deserve to be paid for it! But before you send off any heated emails demanding a raise like the fire sign you are, do your research. Once you are armed with the facts, enter negotiations, if necessary. This also applies to any Leos who may be on the job hunt, too–make sure you ask questions about salary and benefits upfront so you can align your position with your financial goals.

The full moon lunar eclipse on the 17th may have you considering any benefits you get from your current position, whether those are career advancement opportunities or even just your health insurance. These things are important in shaping your future, so make sure you feel strong supported. It's crucial to feel like you're in a place where you can grow.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22)

Happy birthday, Virgo! You are having your best Beyoncé moment this month and allowing yourself to be celebrated. Enjoy the parties and late-night laughs with friends, but make sure you keep balanced, too. You’ll need to rest, because this is a busy month for you, astrologically speaking. The Virgo new moon on the 2nd gives you a boost of confidence and radiant energy, just in time for Mercury, your ruling planet and the planet of communication, to move into your sign on the 9th.

What does this mean, exactly? Well, communication will feel easier than ever. If you’ve been waiting for any emails, responses to job applications, or even text messages, they’ll likely come through during this time. There are many opportunities for you to be seen and recognized, so play it big, Virgo! Post your art online, apply for that job your imposter syndrome tells you is too much, or maybe shoot your shot with the person you’ve been eyeing. You never know where your bold actions could lead you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22)

Libra, you’re laser-focused on your goals this month, and if you can keep up this momentum, you’ll end the month more accomplished than ever. Keep checking items off on that to-do list, even if it means skipping a night out. You’ll feel more relaxed when you’ve completed those annoying things hanging over your head. And, best of all, this will allow for bigger, more creative projects in the coming weeks or months. Trust your intuition, and share your ideas at work! You have a unique perspective, and it benefits not only your career but yourself to share those thoughts you’ve been jotting in your Notes app.

The sun enters Libra on the 22nd, marking the fall equinox and also your birthday season. This is your time to shine. Make up for any nights out you missed earlier in the month by celebrating with your friends and family. And keep an eye on your love life, Libra. Venus, the planet of love, is in your sign, making you feel extra attractive and romantic.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 21)

This month is all about putting yourself out there, Scorpio. You’re always charming, but this month, you’re bringing all of the good vibes to the function(s)–whether that's a date, drinks with the gals, or a networking event. If you’re invited to any professional mixers or dinners that could help you advance your career, make sure to RSVP yes, Scorpio. Even casual connections can lead to major opportunities down the road. An educational opportunity may present itself this month, too. If you are considering a course, or if your work is offering to pay for professional development opportunities... go for it. These skills will likely benefit you and your career in the long term.

You may feel more passionate and sensual than usual around the 17th, when the full moon lunar eclipse arrives in fellow water sign Pisces, highlighting romance in your life. Whether you're single or coupled, take time to go on some intimate dates. Venus, the planet of love, enters your sign on the 22nd, amplifying your sexuality and magnetism, which is a potent combination for strengthening any new or existing bonds this month.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 21)

Your eyes are on the prize this month, Sagittarius. You’re dialed in on your career, and it shows! You’re knocking your goals out of the park, and everyone is noticing... even that cranky boss of yours. Keep up the good work, and make sure you’re working in a place, and for people, that you align with. If you’re pouring all of your time and energy into a job that doesn’t feel like a good fit (whether that's because of the work you're doing, or the office culture), consider this a sign to take your talents elsewhere.

The new moon in Virgo on the 2nd has you hyped up on whatever your new path is, but the full moon lunar eclipse on the 17th reminds you to stay balanced. There is more to your life than just your career, and this eclipse will keep you focused on the big picture, especially if you’re contemplating a big life change. Don’t get so wrapped up in possibilities for the future that you miss out on the here and now, though, Sag. Get out there, and yap it up with your friends this month. It’s good for you!

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 19)

Have you been thinking of going back to school, Capricorn? If so, this month is the universe’s confirmation that it’s time to hit the books! The new moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo on the 2nd, shining a light on all things education. Make practical choices as you consider expanding your knowledge and skill set, and invest your time, money, and energy into something that will make you excited (and hopefully, bring in more income, as well!). The back-to-school energy will stay high for you as you dive into your next adventure, and secure yourself more job security and some new opportunities.

You may find yourself craving the spotlight a bit this month, in your friendships and romantic relationship(s), too. Put yourself out there, whether that means charming everyone at a networking night, flirting your way through a spicy date, or organizing a chill hang with the girls. You could use a fun night off, after all your learning, growing, and grinding.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius, it is important to be true to your word. When you say you’re going to bring the tequila to a friend’s birthday party or send in a project by a certain deadline, it’s important to follow through. If you’re finding yourself overpromising and under-delivering, reevaluate your commitments this month. You can only accomplish so much, and if you’re babysitting for a friend until 2 a.m., maybe don’t volunteer to go to yoga with your sister at 6 a.m. You have to take care of yourself, and your needs, instead of running around to social appointments like a chicken without a head.

On the 17th, the lunar eclipse will bring more clarity to what you want and need. Listen to your intuition and find balance, especially as you head into Libra season, which is a sign all about equilibrium. Finding the right mix of work and play is essential this fall!

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20)

The new moon in Virgo is opposite your sign this month, Pisces, marking the halfway point to your birthday. Consider this the perfect time to reflect on how quickly the past six months have flown by and to assess your progress, especially with regards to your career. Can you be more collaborative at work? Are there any changes you want to make? The stars point to partnering up with a valuable colleague or mentor for support as you continue into the second half of your birth year.

On the 17th, the lunar eclipse and full moon may feel like a bit of a wake-up call. You're feeling the pressure to get your butt into gear on all fronts. Try not to get too overwhelmed, though, Pisces. Just take everything one step at a time, and you’ll get everything sorted out—from your finances to your nutrition to your social schedule.

