Serena Williams Brought Back the Catsuit for the 2019 Australian Open

The tennis champion's signature (and much talked about) look made an appearance in Melbourne.

Serena Williams' signature catsuits have been the subject of public fascination since she returned to the tennis court last summer for the French Open wearing a formfitting black style from Nike that would go on to be banned by the French Tennis Federation. (The Women’s Tennis Association stood by Williams, updating its dress codes to approve "mid-thigh-length compression shorts" like hers.) Now, for her first tournament of 2019, the G.O.A.T. is making it clear that the look isn't going away anytime soon.

On January 15, Williams faced Tatjana Maria at the Australian Open in Melbourne. She not only won her first match of the competition, but she did so wearing a familiar silhouette.

Williams appeared on the court wearing another custom catsuit by Nike. Unlike the French Open one, this version was short and green, with black-and-white stripe details and a keyhole cutout in the back.

Oh, and she wore it with fishnet tights.

