Serena Williams Had One Of The Cutest NYFW Shows Thanks To A Cameo From Daughter Olympia

Though New York Fashion Week is typically an adults-only event, Serena Williams broke the norm thsi week by bringing out her adorable two-year-old daughter when she took a bow after her fashion show.
Williams presented her S by Serena Autumn/Winter 2019 collection during the annual fashion week in the Big Apple on Wednesday to a crowd including Kim Kardashian West, Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke and Williams' fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.
When the time came for the tennis champion to take a bow as the audience applauded, Williams chose to bring out little Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr onto the runway.
Williams wore a snake skin patterned mini skirt and black lace sheer top from her collection while she balanced her daughter on her hip, smiling and waving to the cheering audience with her free hand.
Adorably, Olympia - as she's better known - snuggled up to her mum, as she was brought out onto the catwalk, after arriving earlier in the day with her dad, and ever supportive and devoted husband to Williams, Alexis Ohanian.
Ahead of the show, Williams described her new ready-to-wear 'S' range as 'fresh' and revealed that her line is a combination of both of her world's fusing as it's inspired by her record-breaking tennis career and Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) status.
'We want women to feel that they can turn their fear and doubts into confidence and courage,' Williams told E! News.
'Women should be great,' she added, explaining that is why her new extended sizing options are dubbed 'great' rather than 'plus'.
Williams' New York Fashion Week show came a mere three days after she competed in the US Open Women’s Singles final. Though she lost the match to Bianca Andreescu, while best friend Meghan Markle watched in the audience, the fact she was able to stage such a show just a few days later proves she really is the 'G.O.A.T'.
Speaking to E!, Williams reflected on how much it meant to her having the Duchess of Sussex attend the match.
'Meghan is amazing,' she said. 'She literally flew across the seas just to support me for a few hours with a newborn baby. She's the most positive, amazing human I know.'
Two incredible women, right there.
