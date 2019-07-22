Serena Williams Just Debuted Blonde Ombré Hair, So Now We Want Blonde Ombré Hair

From ELLE

Serena Williams just debuted blonde ombré hair at Sports Illustrated’s Fashionable Fifty party.

Spoiler alert: She looks amazing!!!

The Duchess of Sussex recently supported Williams at Wimbledon, at which the tennis superstar came runner-up.

Serena Williams has debuted a brand-new hair colour, and unsurprisingly, she looks amazing.

After gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Fashionable Fifty issue, Williams was clearly ready to party and decided to get a shiny, honey-blonde ombré just for the occasion.

The last time we saw Williams, she was playing tennis in the Wimbledon women's singles final, at which Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle stepped out in support. For most of the tournament, Williams wore her hair into a bun, accessorising it with a white headband to match her all-white outfits.

The new hair is a little bit of a departure for her, but I’m totally here for it. Williams now has a beautiful centre parting and loose waves to frame her face, thanks to celebrity hairstylist Vernon François. He left Serena’s roots brown to maximise the power of the honey-blonde ombré, and the result honestly looks sooo pretty. See it here, and be fully prepared to fangirl at how good she looks:

I don’t know about you, but I suddenly have the urge to whip out some hair dye and tinfoil so I can take the plunge and get Serena’s colour. If my hairstylist is somehow reading this, PLEASE give me a call before I end up doing something I may regret. (You have my number, Olga.)

