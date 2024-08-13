What Sets Black Diamond Watermelons Apart From The Rest

Some foods are just a cut above the rest. We raise our pinkies to caviar and champagne, of course, but even when it comes to seasonal fruits and vegetables, there are certain varieties that are just a little more elite than others. And as you can tell by their name, black diamond watermelons definitely fall in the cream of the crop category.

But what makes these fruits so special? They may not even look like the watermelons you usually eat at first glance, as their rinds range from dark green to ebony in color without a distinct pattern. But if you cut one open, you'd find bright red insides studded with black seeds.

Aside from their outside hue, these melons are much larger than the typical green variety. While the average watermelon weighs about 20 pounds, black diamonds can grow up to four times that -- although they typically end up at around 45 pounds. And as opposed to the fruits you'll find in grocery stores, these elite versions have a sweeter taste (with just a little acidity) and more tender flesh.

Black Diamond Watermelons Are Tough To Track Down, But The Payoff Is Worth It

watermelon salad on counter - Carlo A/Getty Images

Although black diamond watermelons aren't as well-known as the classic green-striped variety, they've been around for almost 90 years. They were originally bred as heirlooms by a seed expert named Melville Dillon, who also created the (aptly named) huge Florida Giant watermelon. Aside from their sweet, juicy flavor, they're apparently beloved in Arkansas for greased watermelon contests, where kids compete by racing around an obstacle course carrying the oiled fruits.

As enticing as these mammoth produce items are, it can be tough to get your hands on one. You may be able to find them at certain retailers, like Albertsons, but they generally take a backseat at grocery stores to the more common green fruits. Some local farms may offer them, but it's much more accessible to buy the seeds and grow them yourself, if you're able. And once you get your hands on them, there are plenty of ways to use them.

Since they have a little more sugar than you may be used to, they're perfect in sweet treats like watermelon cocktails and sherbet, or eaten plain with just a squeeze of lime juice. Because they're nice and soft, you can also blend them up into a smoothie, granita, or agua fresca recipe. But because they do boast a little more sweetness, they'll also perfectly balance out savory ingredients in a salsa or salad.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.