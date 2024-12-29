Setting sprays: 10 of the best

Right, let’s get one thing clear. A mist is not the same as a setting spray. There is a difference. A mist – a good one at least – is great for delivering an extra layer of hydration to your skin before you apply makeup. It’s also great for giving skin a midday refresh – especially useful when, thanks to central heating, the stiff air recirculating in your home or office has sucked the life out of your pores. What a mist won’t do, however, is stop your makeup from disintegrating as the day – or night – goes on. That is the job of a setting spray. A quick spritz of this magical potion provides a protective veil to keep your makeup in place. It is the thing that makes it more resistant to lots of things – sweat, oiliness smudging, creasing – that could potentially derail your makeup after a few hours. It means less need to keep touching up. It also means you won’t see photographs of yourself after the event and wonder what the hell went wrong.

1. IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Setting Spray + £24, selfridges.com

2. Too Faced Makeup Insurance 18 Hour Wear £28, johnlewis.com

3. Hourglass Veil Setting Spray Soft Focus £38, spacenk.com

4. MAC Fix + Stay Over £29, maccosmetics.co.uk

5. Sephora Makeup Setting Spray £16, sephora.co.uk

6. Benefit The Porefessional Super Setter £32, lookfantastic.com

7. Rare Beauty Always An Optimist £26, spacenk.com

8. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray £20, charlottetilbury.com

9. Vieve Invisiveil Setting Spray £28, cultbeauty.co.uk

10. Urban Decay All Nighter £29, boots.com