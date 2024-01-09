The seven fashion habits the Princess of Wales has adopted in her 40s

The Princess of Wales attends the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and Argentina at Stade Velodrome on September 9, 2023 in Marseille, France - Getty Images

We can all be guilty of falling into style ruts – thinking we’ve found a formula which works for us and running with it. Coco Chanel may have said that “fashion is ephemeral but style is eternal,” yet that doesn’t mean it’s not healthy to continually review your wardrobe and evolve how you dress.

The Princess of Wales has used the onset of her 40s to do just this. After shaping a globally recognised personal style in her 30s, in the past two years she’s made some fine adjustments which means that as she celebrates her 42nd birthday, she’s arguably looking more sophisticated than ever.

These are the fashion habits she’s adopted to make it happen.

Keep introducing new brands

There were certain labels with which Kate became synonymous in her early royal life – you might recall those nude LK Bennett heels or all the Catherine Walker and Co. coatdresses. And while these old favourites still have a place, the Princess and her longtime stylist Natasha Archer have understood that injecting some new names will keep things fresh.

At her Together at Christmas carol service, for example, the Princess wore a sleek, white tailored coat which, it was revealed, was a custom design by Chris Kerr, a Savile Row-trained tailor who counts Nick Cave and Keanu Reeves among his clients. He’s an unexpected but inspired choice to add some grown-up elegance to the royal repertoire.

More relatably, Kate finally jumped onto the dress bandwagon which thousands of British women have been on for years and now has two frocks by vintage-inspired label Rixo.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wearing a pink dress from Rixo during a visit to Abaco on March 26 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas - Samir Hussein/Getty Images South America

Take a risk

By now, the Princess knows exactly what suits her. But she’s made an effort to try (within reason) some new ideas which keep royal watchers glued for wardrobe plot twists. These also tend to be some of her most talked-about outfits.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 17 2022 in Ascot, England - Samir Hussein/WireImage

Take the puff-sleeved, yellow floral Alessandra Rich dress which she debuted in the Bahamas in 2022 – a charming nod to vintage glamour for some, garish and outdated to others. For everyone who thought the polka dot tea dress at Royal Ascot the same year was a sweet tribute to Princess Diana there was someone who considered it too “cosplay”. Then there’s the red cape worn to greet the President of South Korea in November which was, depending who you are speaking to, either dramatic and glamorous or eerily reminiscent of a Handmaid’s Tale costume.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attending a ceremonial welcome for the president and the first lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21 2023 in London, England - Samir Hussein/WireImage

You can never please everyone, but for those of us for whom trying something new is less high stakes, it can be an empowering exercise.

Build a collection of the pieces you rely on the most

Once upon a time, you’d never have seen the Princess donning a tailored jacket, but she’s now taking a more businesslike approach to the job of being a senior royal and that’s reflected in how she dresses – in fact, a huge number of her outfits now centre around a blazer, whether the vibe is glamorous or laid back.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wearing a blazer from Reiss as she waves during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle on May 7 2023 - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Consequently, her collection of these items is vast, spanning Zara (she even has some of the Spanish store’s designs in multiple colours) and Reiss to fashion-forward Blazé and French cool-girl brand Maje, among many others. We’re all guilty of overbuying or making an impulse purchase, but the Princess’s strategy of creating a huge collection of styles she knows she’ll keep coming back to feels sensible.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wearing a blazer from Zara in June 2022 in London - GC Images/Neil Mockford

Knowing what suits you isn’t boring

The Princess has a dependable way of knowing she’ll always feel confident in what she wears; leaning on formulae with a great track record.

She’s really doubled down on this in her fifth decade, establishing some identifiable outfit silhouettes such as the knitted midi dress and tailored coat, the suit and blouse or the nipped-waist jacket and pleated skirt. Samey yes, but also a powerful way to achieve style consistency and send a message of continuity.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a MAX&Co coat and Gabriela Heart dress to visit 'The Street' community hub on November 3 2022 in Scarborough, England - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Exude stealth wealth in white

Even the Princess of Wales isn’t above being influenced by the zeitgeist. Case in point – the way she’s incorporated Succession-chic pale hues into her wardrobe over the past few years. These looks exude “I only travel by chauffeur or private jet” attitude. Kate has always liked to use clothing to make her appear more relatable but these occasions have become the quiet luxury answer to Princess dressing in the 2020s.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery on June 20 2023 in London, England - Samir Hussein/WireImage

Make a forever fashion purchase

The Princess could, presumably, have as many luxury heirlooms as she liked, especially now that Prince William has inherited the Duchy of Cornwall and the sizeable income it generates. Maybe it’s because she has priceless historic jewels at her fingertips or because she’s generally thought to be happier in gym kit than designer gear, but Kate never seemed all that interested in the classic fashion status signifiers.

Until the last year or so, that is. We’ve seen her introduce a classic quilted handbag and a tweed blazer, both highly sought-after Chanel collectibles to her wardrobe – a signal, perhaps, that her 40s have brought a new surety about the investments which will have true longevity.

Catherine, Princess of Wales departs after attending the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at Copper Box Arena on October 13 2022 in London, England - Karwai Tang/WireImage

Know that you’ve still got it

It’s now an outdated notion that women in their 40s and beyond might start to skulk into the background, but the Princess has given us some reassuring reminders that 40 really could be the new 25. And she’s done it across all style contexts, from donning shorts on a visit to Plymouth to making headlines around the world in grandly gorgeous Jenny Packham and tiaras. There’s no excuse not to adopt her modern and refreshing approach.