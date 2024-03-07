Seven holidays that cost less than a rail fare from London to Manchester – including a flight to Barbados

Sleeper trains still run on lots of routes across Europe, and you can usually get a bed for a small fee - getty

Rail fares in England and Wales are rising by nearly 5 per cent despite train cancellations being among the highest levels for 10 years.

Public transport campaigners claimed passengers are being “punished” and will be “angry” at the price hikes.

Why not swap your anger for some joy? According to Trainline, an anytime open return from London to Manchester costs £369.40. It’s exorbitant, when you consider the distance is around 200 miles – or 163 miles as the crow, or Airbus A320, flies.

£370 is a significant amount for anyone. So we thought we’d look at what it buys in terms of travel – from overseas packages to UK breaks to holiday transport.

Here are seven escapes to consider instead of that visit to Manchester. Prices quoted are based on two people travelling.

Low-season Majorca

The beach in Peguera has plenty of places to eat and drink - alamy

The big tour operators have a lot of offers before Easter and the start of the main season. Temperatures in Mallorca are already nudging 20C, and wherever you decide to base yourself it’s easy to get around. Palma is a very underrated city, and a lot of the inland towns feel more authentic (for food, culture, lifestyle) than the resorts along the popular coasts. Peguera has a large beach and plenty of places to eat and drink; it’s also handy for Palma and for accessing walking trails and pretty mountain villages in the Tramuntana range.

Tui has a seven-night holiday in the Vibra Beverly Playa in Paguera on a B&B basis from £327pp, for a twin room with “limited sea view” and balcony, including direct flights from Gatwick. Departing March 15.

Budapest city break

The hills of Buda rise over the western bank of the Danube - Dagmar Schwelle/laif

The capital of Hungary is one of Europe’s best-loved short-break destinations. It’s been dubbed the “Paris of the East” because it abounds in architectural refinement, music, art and fine wine; Louis XIV allegedly called Tokaj “the wine of kings, the king of wines”.

Cutting the city in two is the River Danube. The hills of Buda rise over the western bank, home to the cobbled medieval quarter. On the other side is the magnificent parliament building and elegant 19th-century mansions that contain the shops, bars and cafés of Pest.

EasyJet Holidays has a six-night break at the Soho Boutique Hotel in Budapest’s District VII, on a B&B basis from £305pp including flights from Gatwick and hold luggage. Departing March 9.

Malta beach break

Valletta is Malta's beautiful capital city - alamy

Malta has lovely beaches, extraordinary history, a beautiful capital city and excellent food and drink. It’s also smallish so you can base yourself anywhere and trip around to see not only Valletta but the so-called Three Cities of Vittoriosa, Senglea and Cospicua and fortified Mdina. St Julian’s is set off by Balluta Bay, which boasts the neo-gothic Carmelite Parish Church and several Art Nouveau buildings. A long prom connects the resort with Sliema.

Lastminute.com has a five-night holiday at the So City Hotel in St Julian’s on a B&B basis, from £351pp, including flights from Heathrow. Departing May 21.

North Yorks walking trip

Whitby Abbey is an essential stop on any walking tour of the region - Tom Arber/English Heritage

The North York Moors National Park has the largest continuous expanse of heather moorland in England, through which run deep valleys and woodland. A self-guided walking holiday opens up these expanses as well as Whitby Abbey and Robin Hood’s Bay.

HF holidays has a three-night self-guided walking holiday in the North York Moors from £339pp, including en-suite accommodation in the company’s own country house, a cream tea, with B&B, packed lunches and dinners. Based on March departures (other dates are available).

Luxury weekend in Blackpool

Head to Blackpool and visit the just-opened Pleasure Beach theme park - Alamy

Out of season, the UK’s most popular seaside resort is a great place for walking – along the beach and prom – with trams to bring you back once you get tired. There’s no end of heritage sites – the Tower, Winter Gardens, Grand Theatre, three piers – and superb dining at the Wok Inn (Pan-Asian fusion), Twisted (Indian street food) and Common (bar and tapas restaurant). The soon-to-open Showtown museum is a great rainy-day option. Big Blue, often used by Strictly stars, is next to the just-opened Pleasure Beach theme park, and 150 yards from the beach.

Booking.com has three nights in a double at the Big Blue Hotel for £330 (so £115pp), including breakfast, from March 15-18.

Get an InterRail pass

Interrailing is a superb way to travel low-carbon - getty

Swap a two-and-a-bit hour Pendolino to Manchester for a month or more swanning around Europe’s vast rail network. Gone are the days when the InterRail was merely a rite of passage for 18-26 year olds. It’s a superb way to travel low-carbon and tick off capitals and random towns you’ve not managed to see during your travelling life. Sleepers still run on lots of routes, and you can usually get a bed for a small fee. There’s a range of passes available but travelling every day for a month is not the best way to do it; it’s also cheaper to buy just 10 days.

A 10-day Interrail Global Pass Promo Adult costs €380 (£325), allowing 10 days of rail travel within two months in 2nd class carriages across 33 countries. You can travel on as many trains as you like on each of your 10 travel days, so it’s perfect for visiting around ten destinations. Note: this offer is on now; the normal price is €447 (£380).

Fly to Barbados

Culturally and historically rich, Barbados offers much more than just a beach holiday - getty

Barbados is great fun, whether you want to party the night away, dine on delicious Bajan fish and seafood, sip rums in a corner bar or explore the island’s history. First colonised by English settlers in 1627 but independent since 1966, Barbados is culturally and historically rich and there’s plenty to do away from the beach. Areas of Bridgetown, the busy capital, are on Unesco’s World Heritage List. In the interior – which is easy to visit by bus – you’ll find Anglican churches, plantation homes and botanical gardens. A rental for a week will push you over the Manchester train ticket budget – but not by much.

Tui has return flights from Birmingham to Barbados over six nights (departing March 17) from £303pp, including hand luggage.