Seven things you need to know before visiting America

Despite being a former British colony, one of our closest allies and generally being lumped together on the world stage, travellers are often both surprised and delighted by the differences they encounter in the US in terms of lifestyle, attitude and geography.

Yet delight can turn to aggravation when British travellers, with their trenchant belief in common sense prevailing over all, realise that America is an often chaotic collision of beliefs, values and customs. You are at once supposed to know the rules – both enforced by law and unspoken cultural norms – and abide by them, but individual states dispense their own rules on everything from driving to taxation and consumer protection and are not usually set up with visitors in mind.

Fortunately, a bit of forward-thinking research and planning will pay dividends in terms of time, expense and general enjoyment. Plus, we Brits love a rule, so getting all your paperwork ready in advance and thinking through backups to minimise any grey areas will make you fully prepared for your trip.

What to prepare before you go

ESTA visa waiver

In order to enter the US, most British travellers require an ESTA visa waiver (Electronic System for Travel Authorization). The application is available online and takes only around 20 minutes to complete but can take up to 72 hours to process – so be sure to complete it at least three days before your arrival at the US border. It costs around $21 (£17) and is valid for two years. Some who don’t qualify for the visa waiver scheme may need to apply for a visa, which should be done as far ahead of travel as possible.

Health insurance

There is no equivalent of the NHS in the US, and visitors are required to pay their medical costs in whichever state they are in, which will range from expensive to financially ruinous. A comprehensive travel insurance policy including full medical cover is recommended. An annual multi-trip policy including coverage in the United States is usually the most cost-effective, but check limits on trip durations. For more information, see our guide to finding the best health insurance policy for you.

Banks in the UK may offer free travel insurance with certain accounts or credit cards: check policy booklets and terms carefully. For longer trips to the US, paid extensions may be possible. HSBC Premier, for example, offers account holders an extension upgrade covering a trip of up to 120 days for £297.02. Its rules include having a return flight booked before departure, being a UK resident and registered with a doctor in the UK, declaring any pre-existing conditions and avoiding certain high-risk activities, such as no trekking over 5,000m altitude.

Driving licensing

Apart from the obvious difference of driving on the right, America is usually a joy for Brits used to narrow, clogged roads burdened with endless roadworks, traffic lights, pedestrian crossings and roundabouts. Car hire and petrol are generally still cheap, although these also vary considerably state-to-state: Hawaii is notorious for high gas and car rental prices, while at the other end of the scale are states like Arkansas and Missouri.

British travellers who want to hire a car should obtain an International Driving License from the AA before travel - Getty

While UK driving licences are accepted for use in America, individual states have different and often unclear rules on how long a period this applies (most states allow at least 60 days). The US Embassy in London recommends that British travellers who want to hire a car obtain an International Driving License from the AA before travel, even if in practice it’s rarely needed or asked for. Car rental companies have their own individual requirements so it will behove travellers to call them and read through any fine print before setting off.

Most cheap car rental packages are aimed at American drivers whose own motor insurance will cover them in another vehicle in the event of an accident; this is not the case for holidaying Brits. Be sure to compare the full cost of rentals including comprehensive insurance and carefully document the condition of the vehicle, its mileage and fuel tank level both before setting off and when you return the vehicle, in the case of any accident.

Expectations for the road

Generally, traffic flows much better in cities partly due to a more fluid system at crossings (intersections), which foreign drivers should pay particular attention to: check for oncoming traffic and pedestrians before making both a left turn and a wonderfully lawful “right on red.” In residential areas with multiple four-way “cross” streets, it is difficult but crucial to get into the habit of stopping at the octagonal red “stop” signs even when there is no traffic – to charge on through is extremely dangerous and illegal.

Individual states have their own rules, so drivers should read up on road laws for those they intend to pass through - Getty

Individual states have their own rules too – in cities in Oregon, for example, you can’t make a U-turn at a traffic light, and in California, it can be an offence to park against the direction of traffic on that side of the road. Another thing for British drivers to be prepared for is the prevalence of multi-lane one-way streets. Do not attempt, say, a left turn across multiple lanes but instead move across carefully lane by lane. If you’re going to embark on a multi-state road trip, it could be worth reading up on road laws for the individual states you will pass through.

What to expect while you’re there

Drugs and alcohol

Not only is the minimum legal age for drinking alcohol 21 across the United States, but individual states have different rules covering the sale of alcohol. Unlike in the UK, in most states, undiluted spirits can only be purchased from liquor stores, not supermarkets or corner shops. And in some states such as Utah, general alcohol strengths – including beer – are lower and liquor stores are closed on Sundays. Many states also ban consuming alcoholic beverages in public spaces and parks, so be careful before pouring a glass of wine on a picnic.

Whatever your age, whether buying alcohol in a bar or shop, it’s important to always carry ID. A passport or a copy of it with a driving licence as backup is recommended. As usual, checks are inconsistent but it pays to be prepared.

The legal drinking age in the US is 21 - Getty

Similarly, with marijuana, certain states such as Oregon and California have fully legalised the drug, whereas in next-door Idaho, it’s fully illegal. Across the country, rules are shifting day-by-day, with some permitting medicinal use and various other definitions. Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) are also legal in several states under certain circumstances, but always illegal at federal level, so never take a chance and travel in or out of the USA with such substances however small the amount.

Tipping culture

Tipping 20 per cent is still expected in most bars and restaurants across the country, which can cause grumbles for foreign travellers. It is less of a worry in states such as California and Oregon, where staff don’t depend on tips for their living in the same way as they do in “minimum tipped wage” states. In these states, including Wisconsin, Texas and more, an hourly wage of just over $2 is the norm and workers rely on tips to make up the difference to meet the individual state’s general minimum wage.

Requiring equal scrutiny are in-built “service charges”, which restaurants sometimes bury on final bills, meaning that it’s sometimes possible to mistakenly tip 20 per cent on top of a 20 per cent service charge, meaning a massive 40 per cent hike in the price of a meal out.

Informal dining outlets such as food carts, food halls, salad and pizza counters in food stores and good old-fashioned picnics from stores such as Trader Joe’s are easy ways to minimise unnecessary markups on meals and drinks.

Tax calculations

Fortunately, it seems to be becoming more normal for tax on goods and services (similar to VAT in the UK) to be included in the advertised price, although you should still see it on the receipt depending on the state.

Things start to get more complicated when you see that whatever the state rule, individual cities and municipalities can roll out their own laundry list of added fees and taxes, such as nightly transient lodging taxes and tourist fees on short-term accommodation. These tend to be higher in the wealthier and more touristed states, so for longer trips, some advance research on which state to actually give your business can bring benefits both in terms of cost and authenticity.

Avoid paying tax on accommodation by camping for free on Bureau of Land Management land or in national forests - Getty

Five states (Alaska, Oregon, Delaware, Montana and New Hampshire) have no sales tax, which generally makes purchases of items to bring back to the UK like clothes more appealing in these states.

Travellers can use sites such as booking.com and Airbnb to do some dummy bookings in different states to see the different breakdowns well ahead of time. Or, if you really want to avoid all fees and taxes and where you don’t even need to make a booking, bring a tent and food and park and camp for free on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land or in national forests nationwide.

Cultural norms

British levels of alcohol consumption and the associated noise and rowdiness/foul language are still frowned upon in most parts of the US which still likes to pride itself on a family-friendly, mind-your-own-business sort of vibe. Reverence for the country’s armed forces and flag is almost cult-like and police and immigration officials are best dealt with in a compliant and deferential manner; cracking jokes in response to questioning is often not appreciated.

Service in shops in the US tends to be better and there is usually a no-quibble attitude to returns as long as you are polite. “Sir” or “ma’am” are safer to use than a loud “excuse me!” or “hello?” and a British accent is best appreciated when you speak slowly and non-confrontationally. Loudly declaring your political views will often get people’s backs up; as in many parts of the world, it’s better to say less and let people open up without prompting.