Severance fans furious as 'earth-shattering' spoiler revealed in major blunder

Severance fans have taken to social media after an "earth-shattering" spoiler was revealed in a trailer for season two.

Viewers who have yet to catch up on the first season had a major plot point spoiled for them as they tuned into Apple TV+ to catch up on the episodes. According to fans, the season two trailer automatically played at the start of season one episodes - and it's safe to say they're not happy about it.

One person penned on X: "Also shout out to Apple TV+ for auto-running a severance trailer before the episode with a huge season 1 spoiler before I could even skip it lol," while another added: "Catching up on a rewatch of SEVERANCE on @AppleTV and why does the very first episode start with a spoiler-filled trailer for Season 2??"

Severance season 2 is available to stream on Apple TV+ (Apple TV+)

A third viewer wrote: "Just copped an earth-shattering Severance spoiler because AppleTV autoplayed the season 2 trailer."

For those who have yet to see the show – and don't worry, no spoilers here – it follows the employees of Lumon Industries, who have agreed to take part in a severance program which sees the workers undergo a medical procedure to separate their work memories from their personal ones.

The office thriller stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower (Apple TV+)

But this daring experiment in "work-life balance" is called into question as Mark finds himself embroiled in an unravelling mystery that will force him to challenge the true nature of his work at Lumon.

Adam Scott (Big Little Lies) leads the cast as widower Mark in the hit dystopian office thriller, which is executive-produced and primarily directed by Ben Stiller. Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette and Sarah Bock also star.

Fans complained about the "spoiler-filled" season two trailer (Apple TV+)

The new ten-episode series follows the four core workers – macrodata refiners Mark S, Helly R, Dylan G and Irving B – as they "learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe," according to the synopsis.

Teasing the new series, creator Dan Erickson told Vanity Fair: "I think things get darker. We very much wanted to put our heroes in a scarier place because season 1 ends with them poking the bear."

The second season comes almost three years after series one (Apple TV+)

He continued: "They form this little rebellion, and they’re able to achieve a modicum of success with it, but the question with season 2 was: What happens when the bear pokes back? What’s the fallout of this victory that they had? I think, without giving much away, the fallout is dire."

Severance is available to stream on Apple TV+.