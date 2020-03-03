From Shah Rukh Khan’s Infamous Wankhede Fight To Harbhajan Singh Slapping S. Sreesanth, Here Are The Most Shocking IPl Controversies Over The Years!

IPL has been home to iconic victories, celebratory sporting moments, world-class athletes and a whole lot of entertainment but not to forget, it also has had a dark side. Read on…

Image result for IPL More

While Indian Premiere League popularly known as IPL has emerged as the number one T20 league in the world which is known to have the best players from around the world and for generating the highest revenue from the sport for any cricketing league as well. It has made careers and has turned people into billionaires along with providing non-stop entertainment but has also given many scars. Here are a few of them!



Image result for sreesanth slap More

Harbhajan Singh Slapping S. Sreesanth : On 25 April 2008, following the Kings XI Punjab‘s victory over the Mumbai Indians at Mohali, Punjab player Sreesanth was slapped under his eye by Harbhajan Singh, the in-stand captain of Mumbai. The incident came to light as Sreesanth was caught by TV cameras sobbing inconsolably on the field before the presentation ceremony. Sreesanth had since downplayed the incident saying he had no complaints against Harbhajan who was “like an elder brother” to him. Harbhajan’s team had lost their third consecutive match when he apparently reacted violently to Sreesanth’s approaching him and reportedly saying “hard luck”. The footage of the slap has not yet been released for public viewing. The BCCI launched an investigation into the incident and decided to ban Harbhajan for the remainder 11 matches of the Twenty20 tournament.

Image result for lalit modi More

Lalit Modi Sacking : On 25 April 2010, the BCCI suspended Lalit Modi, the IPL chairman, for “alleged acts of individual misdemeanors”. The suspension notice was served on him by Rajeev Shukla, BCCI vice-president, and N Srinivasan, the board secretary, sending an e-mail to the same effect. It followed a day of negotiations with interlocutors attempting to persuade Modi to resign but pre-empted a potential flashpoint at a scheduled IPL governing council meeting, which Modi had said he would attend. Modi was officially barred from participating in the affairs of the Board, the IPL and any other committee of the BCCI.

Story continues