Shake Up a Serving of Mason Jar Soft Serve Ice Cream

While the viral version of this ice cream recipe (it contains heavy cream, sugar, vanilla, and salt) is perfectly edible, this one simple ingredient swap—sweetened condensed milk for the sugar and some of the cream—makes it so much better!



Not only does the sweetened condensed milk help reduce some of the fat in the recipe, but it also makes the ice cream super-creamy and prevents it from freezing into a solid block. The viral version must be eaten within three hours (and tends to get icy), while ours can stay frozen for 8 to 12 hours and still remain creamy.

Yields: 2 servings

Prep Time: 10 mins

Total Time: 8 hours 10 mins

Ingredients

2/3 c. heavy cream

1/3 c. sweetened condensed milk

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

Directions

Combine cream, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, and salt in a 16-ounce wide-mouth Mason jar; tightly screw on the lid. Shake until the mixture is thick, almost doubled in size, and the consistency of sour cream, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in any desired mix-ins. (See below for suggestions.)

Freeze, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is the consistency of soft serve ice cream, 8 to 12 hours.

