Shakira and Cardi B are warrior princesses in bejewelled breastplates

What do we love more than new music from Shakira? New music from Shakira featuring Cardi B, of course. This really was the collab we'd been waiting for, and the wait is finally over with the duo's new song, Puntería, finally available to stream along with the music video.

Our Duolingo streak ended a while ago so we haven't quite got the lyrics down yet (save for Cardi B's rap, obvs) but that hasn't stopped us from appreciating the numerous jaw-dropping lewks modelled by both artists throughout the three minute and seven second video. We're talking barely-there bodysuits, cut-outs, tassell trims, a dress made out of braided hair (yes, really) and endless crystal embellishment.

Yep, we told you it was a lot. But our favourite look is easily the matching breastplates Shakira and Cardi B wear during their only joint section in the music video.

Since Zendaya first stepped out in her Tom Ford breastplate way back in 2020 (pre-pandemic, that's how long ago we're talking) the look has remained popular with Saffron Hocking, Lupita Nyong'o, Beyoncé, Julia Fox and JLo all repping the trend last year. Most recently, Sex Education and Barbie star Ncuti Gatwa stepped out in a molten metal chest plate at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

And the Puntería music video is further confirmation breastplates aren't going anywhere. While Shakira's is a rose-pink hue featuring 3D floral motifs and realistic torso detailing including a belly button, Cardi wears a see-through bustier top completely bejewelled across the breasts and the hem of the bodice and featuring a pink satin halterneck strap. Both breastplates are worn with pink satin maxi skirts that have hip-high leg slits to complete the warrior princess vibes.

Cardi B also wears a second breastplate in the video, this one a chrome colour with a peplum hem. But don't just take our word for it, watch the video for yourself:

We'll be watching this on a loop allll day. And trying to decide if we could make a breastplate work for Friday night drinks at the pub.

