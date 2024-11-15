Share Your Family's Reaction To You Getting Divorced

Jeremy Hayes
·1 min read

I cannot imagine the pain that comes with getting a divorce. After all that potential heartache, I've never thought about how you eventually have to tell the people closest to you. Odds are, your family has gotten to know your significant other, so it must be hard to break the news to your folks.

Three people sitting on a couch at home, having a serious conversation. A woman places her hand on a younger woman's shoulder supportively
Fg Trade Latin / Getty Images

I want to ask the BuzzFeed Community: What was your family's reaction when you told them you were getting a divorce?

For example, they might have shared some supportive and wise words that helped you in the moment.

A man and a woman sit on a couch, having a conversation. Text reads, "Being a good parent," with the VH1 logo in the corner
BuzzFeed Video / giphy.com

Maybe they were the opposite of helpful, and only made matters worse for you when you needed someone to lean on.

Animated scene of two characters, one wearing a white lab coat, expressing distress with text: "You just made things worse"
Adult Swim / giphy.com

Or perhaps they didn't know how to react, and the awkward conversation that followed left you speechless...or the kind of awkward that left you laughing.

Person sitting with hand on face, appearing frustrated or embarrassed
Comedy Central / giphy.com

Whatever the reaction or conversation was like, please share it in detail in the comments below. It could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post! Due to the sensitivity of the subject matter, I would TOTALLY understand if you want your response to stay anonymous. In that case, you can fill out this Google form.

Latest Stories