Share Your Family's Reaction To You Getting Divorced

I cannot imagine the pain that comes with getting a divorce. After all that potential heartache, I've never thought about how you eventually have to tell the people closest to you. Odds are, your family has gotten to know your significant other, so it must be hard to break the news to your folks.

Fg Trade Latin / Getty Images

I want to ask the BuzzFeed Community: What was your family's reaction when you told them you were getting a divorce?

For example, they might have shared some supportive and wise words that helped you in the moment.

Maybe they were the opposite of helpful, and only made matters worse for you when you needed someone to lean on.

Or perhaps they didn't know how to react, and the awkward conversation that followed left you speechless...or the kind of awkward that left you laughing.

Whatever the reaction or conversation was like, please share it in detail in the comments below. It could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post! Due to the sensitivity of the subject matter, I would TOTALLY understand if you want your response to stay anonymous. In that case, you can fill out this Google form.