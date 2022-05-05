Sharon Osbourne, 69, diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time: 'Sending prayers'

Sharon Osbourne has been diagnosed with COVID-19. (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Sharon Osbourne is on the mend after being diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time.

On Wednesday, the 69-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in bed with her dogs. flashing a peace sign while hooked up to an IV.

"Covid," she captioned the post for her more than 1 million followers, in between two angry-faced emojis.

Fans quickly met Osbourne's announcement with supportive messages and well-wishes.

"Oh no! I hope you feel better soon," one fan commented, while another wrote, "You are much stronger than COVID! Lots of love, Sharon."

"Sending prayers for a speedy recovery," someone else added.

"Goodness, y’all don’t ever catch a break!" another commented.

On Tuesday, Osbourne revealed during a remote appearance on "TalkTV" that she had contracted the virus from her 73-year-old husband, Ozzy. The diagnosis comes less than a week after Osbourne flew from London to Los Angeles to care for her ailing husband, who also has Parkinson's disease.

“He’s doing much better,” she said. “His temperature’s now back to normal… He’s doing much better.”

She also revealed a third member of her family recently contracted COVID, her daughter Kelly Osbourne.

“My daughter Kelly now has it, and I have it. And the entire household has it now,” she shared, before being asked if Ozzy will be taking care of her this time around.

"Maybe. We'll see," she joked. "I feel okay, actually. I’m OK.”

While Osbourne recovers, she will be joining her talk show panelists remotely.

"I'm so happy to be back at work tonight. Ozzy is doing so much better, thankfully," she said, adding "I'm so grateful to everyone for their well wishes and outpouring of love for Ozzy. And to everyone at TalkTV for being so understanding."

