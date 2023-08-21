Shawn Desman's influencer-stacked music video features Birds Papaya, Alicia Mccarvell

Shawn Desman releases body-positive music video starring Canadian influencers The Birds Papaya, Alicia Mccarvell and more via YouTube/ ShawnDesmanVEVO

Shawn Desman is embracing self-love, inclusivity and his Canadian roots.

Over the weekend, the Mississauga-born artist released his latest single, "Love Me With The Lights On," and its accompanying music video.

The video featured an esteemed line-up of Canadian body-positive influencers, including the likes of Sarah Nicole Landry, Alicia Mccarvell, Sarah DeMelo, Erin Wilkinson and more.

Desman also partnered up with the inclusive Canadian brand Knix who dressed the influencers for the video.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to announce the release of his new video and the meaning behind the video.

"'Love Me With The Lights On' is more than just a song — It's a movement," he penned.

"This music video highlights that it is OK to feel insecure, to feel self-conscious, to not always be perfect. It highlights that you should embrace those imperfections, and proudly showcase them to the world because they make you the beautiful person that you are."

He added a special thank you to Knix and the women in the video for showing their vulnerability.

"Thank you to [Knix] and to every single one of the incredible women who shared their most vulnerable sides for this body of work," Desman wrote.

The video's message quickly resonated with fans. Many, including the influencers who were a part of the project, commented on Desman's post, applauding his effort to challenge societal beauty standards.

One fan added: "What a beautiful, inspiring video. Especially for those of us who do not have a perfect body or struggle with body dysmorphia."

"Amazing message and beautiful representation," someone else chimed in.

"As someone who gained a lot of weight during a sickness, this song means a lot to me. Thank you so much for showcasing that women can look any shape or form and still deserved to be loved and love themselves," another shared.

The music video — dedicated to his wife Chantelle Leonardo-Fernandes — includes inspiring and candid messages from each of the influencers.

Landry — also known as The Birds Papaya — began by recalling the importance of confidence.

"What I've found and what I've learned over time and over discomfort and weight gain, and over postpartum, and all of the things in between, is that every single time I say yes and I step out with my knees shaking — that's when I feel confident," the mom-of-four said.

"It's a choice you make first and then the feeling can follow."

Mccarvell shared her spotlight moment from the video with her Instagram followers as well.

"I grew up without having somebody that looked like me in these spaces," she recalled. "Being loud, living happy in their fat body."

The Halifax-based influencer added: "I think that version of me would be very proud to see the life that I'm living, that I thought I never really could have."

DeMelo shared a carousel of photos from the video with her Instagram followers paired with a caption describing how "incredible" the filming experience was.

"Thank you [Shawn Desman] for giving me the opportunity to be a part of something so amazing!," the Toronto Ont.-based content creator wrote.

"I cannot describe how incredible it was to be in the same room as all of these inspiring, strong and powerful humans!"

