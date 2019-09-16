Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s IRL Height Difference Is Truly Shocking

Photo credit: James Devaney - Getty Images More

There's something that people can't stop noticing about Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello and it isn't their countless makeout sessions. Yes, fans can't stop talking about how much Shawn and Camila kiss, but it's only because they keep getting caught in the act. For whatever reasons, cameras are ready to go every time Shawn and Camila pucker up. Plus that video where Shawn and Camila trolled people that say they kiss like fish was hilariously entertaining. But the other thing people can't stop talking about is Shawn and Camila's height difference. If you haven't already noticed yourself, Shawn is way taller than her, so I did some digging to find out just how much and even in numbers the difference is totally shocking.

There's been lots of chatter on Twitter from people who've noticed Shawn and Camila's crazy height difference.

Their height difference omfg I love Shawn and Camila so much pic.twitter.com/xa2DRqDRt0 — Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) August 4, 2018

Shawn and Camila in Dallas, Texas today! The height difference 😭 pic.twitter.com/CabCcPxVP6 — Shawn Mendes Updates (@TrackingSM) July 21, 2019

THE HEIGHT DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CAMILA AND SHAWN LMAOO😭😂 pic.twitter.com/6qYHLIrAJB — 𝔍𝔞𝔫 𝔩𝔬𝔳𝔢𝔰 𝔠𝔞𝔪𝔦𝔩𝔞 (@Shookethcamila) June 19, 2019

📷 | Shawn and Camila out in Los Angeles #2



(July 17, 2019)



THE HEIGHT DIFFERENCE 😍 pic.twitter.com/S6QKUSufLe







— Shawmila Updates (@ShawmilaSource) July 18, 2019

wtf camila cabello n shawn mendes' height difference is so adorbs????? — nad (@nooblebooble) July 10, 2019

Shawn Mendes may look tall on television, but it's because he is really tall in real life. Shawn is actually 6'2. Though height is believed to be an asset in the game of basketball, Shawn actually never got into that sport. Instead, he played hockey and soccer and joined his high school's glee club.

Camila on the other hand is only 5'2, making Shawn a whole foot taller than her. So, that explains why Shawn looks like a giant in every candid photo of him and Camila.

The good news is that the height difference is just perfect enough for both to nuzzle into each other for those infamous kisses that have popped up all over our social media feeds and if they're into it, so are we.



