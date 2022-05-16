Shawn Mendes rocks a Canadian tuxedo at the Juno Awards: 'His best look yet'

Shawn Mendes looked dapper in a Canadian tuxedo at the 2022 JUNO Awards. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

Shawn Mendes was dressed to impress at the 2022 Juno Awards — and his fans are here for it.

The Canadian singer-songwriter walked the red carpet at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Sunday wearing a lightweight denim on denim Canadian tuxedo look. He paired the blue jacket and flared pants with black leather loafers and a deep white V-neck. The 23-year-old singer accessorized with a silver pendant and an array of gold rings.

The heartthrob looked dapper as he posed for pictures in front of a slew of media personnel, waving and and flashing his signature peace sign. Although Mendes was in a rush to enter the arena before the awards show began, he still made time to snap a few pictures with adoring fans.

Fans were quick to weigh in on the "Treat You Better" singer's attire, dubbing his suit "his best look yet."

"Shawn looks super happy and really handsome!" commented a fan on Instagram. "You're making Canada and your fans so proud!"

"I swear this man just keeps getting better and better looking! This is by far his best look yet!" raved another.

"This is such an awesome suit," said another. "I'm absolutely loving the blue on him!"

"I'm fangirling so hard! The smile! The suit! He looks incredible," wrote another fan.

🎥| Shawn Mendes taking photos with fans at the JUNOs red carpet pic.twitter.com/RLcgZuMZDh — The Mendes Updates (@SMendesUpdt) May 15, 2022

During the awards ceremony, which celebrates Canada's best and brightest in the music industry, Mendes will receive the Juno International Achievement Award for his global impact on music.

The award recognizes Canadian artists who have attained exemplary success on the world stage, not only as chart toppers, but as performers who have raised the profile of Canadian music around the world. Previous honourees include Arcade Fire, Bryan Adams, Celine Dion, Drake, Sarah McLachlan and Shania Twain.

