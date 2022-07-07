Shay Mitchell shows off 4 glam looks on TikTok: 'Slaying every look'

Shay Mitchell took to TikTok to share a set of summer-ready makeup looks. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Shay Mitchell is giving fans the summer makeup inspiration they didn't know they needed.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old shared a TikTok transitioning through four different summery makeup looks, ranging from soft, subtle and natural-glam to bright, bold and festival-esque — all set to the song "All That Glitters" by Earl.

"Found this in the drafts," the mom-of-two captioned her video for her more than 7 million TikTok followers.

Fans met the "You" actress's video with praise for her beauty and makeup skills.

"My girl is slaying every look!" one TikTok user replied to the video, while another added, "Can’t choose which look looks better on you. You are absolutely stunning and you can wear anything."

"You inspire me!" someone else wrote.

"Slay, mama!" another chimed in.

One fan penned: "All of them are stunning!"

"Love the red lip," added another.

"You literally look amazing!" another fan shared.

Mitchell, who welcomed her second child just last month with her partner Matte Babel, is often praised for her makeup looks and sense of style. In April, she was dubbed a "trendy mama" for rocking a Y2K-inspired maternity look.

That month, the "Pretty Little Liars" alum shared a snap on Instagram of herself posing in a long-sleeve white crop top while showing off her baby bump; she paired the top with oversized white sunglasses, black cargo pants, a black Chanel shoulder bag and Gucci platform slides.

"Pregnant AF but make it Y2K," the "Pretty Little Liars" alum captioned the photo.

Fans complimented the actress for participating in the latest 2000s-inspired trend with her fashion-forward look.

"Trendy mamma," one Instagram user commented, "You're not a regular mom. You're a cool mom."

"I love how Rihanna has influenced an entire era of pregnant women. Free the bump! You look beautiful, Shay — I love the Y2K look. Stylish super mamma," another person wrote.

"Y2K will forever win," one person penned. "Pregnancy with style."

