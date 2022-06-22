Shay Mitchell is 'so f'n tired' but 'so f'n happy' in photos with newborn daughter

The ups and downs of motherhood isn't holding Shay Mitchell back. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Shay Mitchell is loving the life of motherhood.

On Monday, the 35-year-old Canadian actress took to Instagram to share a set of candid golden hour snaps with her two daughters, Atlas Noa Babel, 2, and Rome Babel, whom she welcomed with her partner Matte Babel on June 5.

The "Pretty Little Liars" alum posed in an all-white beach ensemble paired with sandals and black sunglasses, wearing her hair slicked back in a braid.

"So f’n happy. And so f’n tired," she captioned the carousel for her more than 33.5 million followers.

Mitchell's quippy and relatable caption earned applause from fans who praised the Netflix's "You" actress for her candor.

"So cute. Such a beautiful family. Thank you for keeping it real! Motherhood definitely kicks all our a—s. I haven't slept in years," one Instagram user wrote, while another commented, "Aw, the cutest duo. Love to see you in mommy mode."

"That’s the way it has to be. And it’s perfectly fine," someone else chimed in.

Another added: "You make tired look good! Keep goin' mama!"

"You don't look tired," another wrote, paired with a flame emoji.

"Hands full, heart fuller," one fan penned.

This isn't Mitchell's first time giving fans a transparent look at herself in "mommy mode." In March, while she was pregnant with her youngest daughter, Rome, the "Dollface" star shared a photo revealing the less "glamorous" side of being in her third trimester.

"I never appreciated a couch in a store ... until my third trimester," she captioned a photo of herself in a mask, sunglasses and sweatpants, sitting on a couch and baring her baby bump.

The star Mississauga, Ont.-native star has been vocal about navigating motherhood under the constant pressure to be "perfect." In 2021, Mitchell revealed her own personal philosophy to parenting that she said she adopted form her own mom.

"Just trying not to be perfect and knowing that what you're doing is enough, and going with your instincts. That was my mom's whole vibe. She was like, 'You're always going to be hard on yourself if you're trying to be perfect. No one's ever perfect, but that's what makes funny stories in the end,'" Mitchell told Elle. "You know you give them love. That's all that they want and need. It helped out, especially in the first year when you're trying to do everything and do it perfectly. It's nice to know that there's no such thing as perfect."

