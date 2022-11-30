Shay Mitchell rocks white oversized suit for 'Something From Tiffany's' premiere

Shay Mitchell is rocking the red carpet in her latest look. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Shay Mitchell is a vision in white.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming film, "Something From Tiffany's," a rom-com from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios which releases on Dec. 9.

The movie, which features stars like Mitchell, Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson, focuses on a woman whose life gets upended when an engagement ring that was meant for someone else leads her to the person she's meant to be with.

On the red carpet at AMC Century City 15, Mitchell rocked an oversized white blazer with matching white baggy pants. The "Pretty Little Liars" alum paired the look with white open-toe heels and a three-chain gold link choker necklace from Tiffany & Co., while letting her dark wavy locks fall over her shoulders.

Mitchell attended the "Something From Tiffany's" Los Angeles premiere on Nov. 29. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Mississauga, Ont.-native stunned at the premiere alongside her co-star, 28-year-old Deutch, as well as Witherspoon, 46, who's credited as a producer on the film.

Witherspoon looked chic wearing a black knee-length dress and black heels, along shining gold necklace and wavy blonde locks.

Deutch shined at the event wearing an aqua blue off-the-shoulder gown, with shimmering silver earrings and an eye-catching silver hair piece.

From left: Zoey Deutch, Reese Witherspoon and Shay Mitchell showed off their captivating outfits on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Nov. 29. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

On Tuesday evening, Mitchell took to her Instagram Stories to share a more intimate look at her outfit for the night.

In one video, the actress joked that she was keeping the Tiffany & Co. HardWare necklace she was wearing.

"Taking off with these jewels now," she quipped in the video's on-screen text. "K thanks, byeee."

Mitchell rocked a gold three-chain link HardWare necklace from Tiffany & Co. for the film premiere. (Photo via @shaymitchell on Instagram)

While Mitchell stays focused on her career, the mom-of-two also makes sure she spends quality time with her children.

Earlier this week, the "You" actress took to Instagram to share a couple candid photos of herself enjoying the outdoors with her two daughters, Atlas, 3, and Rome, five months, whom she shares with Toronto-native Matte Babel.

"We try," Mitchell captioned her post, with a laughing emoji, hinting at the number of photos she had to take to get a good shot.

Fans quickly took to the comments to share their love for the two girls, with many noting how they look alike.

"Such cuties," shared Canadian actress Elysia Rotaru.

"You gave birth to the same girl twice, lol. They are sooo cute," one fan wrote.

"She is her twin omg love," added another.

"Rome is literally Atlas II," one person commented.

"You try but love it, sis!! Hugs and kisses," someone penned.

"My favourite twins born in different years!!" someone else joked.

