She fought to become a midwife. Now she’s fighting to save mothers and their babies in South Sudan

Sam Mednick
·5 min read

BENTIU, South Sudan (AP) — Elizabeth Nyachiew was 16 when she watched her neighbor bleed to death during childbirth. She vowed to become a midwife to spare others from the same fate in South Sudan, a country with one of the world's highest maternal mortality rates.

“If I saw people dying, I wanted to know why," she said. “I kept thinking if I was educated, I’d know the cause and I could help.”

Now 36, in her office at a hospital run by the aid group Doctors Without Borders in the city of Bentiu, Nyachiew said she has weathered civil war, hunger and displacement to make it this far.

She is one of some 3,000 midwives in South Sudan. The country's health ministry says that number is insufficient to serve the population of 11 million people.

And yet her journey shows the extraordinary effort needed to get here.

As a girl in Leer in northern Unity State, Nyachiew faced pressure from her family, who didn’t think girls should attend school. She stayed home until age 9 helping cultivate beans, pumpkin and maize on their farm.

When she finally persuaded her father to let her study, more fighting had begun in the long conflict that eventually ended with South Sudan's independence from Sudan in 2011.

Her family fled into the bush. Women were raped and relatives were killed, including her pregnant sister-in-law. As fighting ebbed and flowed, Nyachiew did what she could to study, even traveling to Khartoum and learning Arabic.

At 18, she was admitted to a midwifery course sponsored by aid groups and based in Leer. She struggled to understand medical terms and thought she’d never pass. During the second year, she became pregnant. The school had a policy of not allowing pregnant women to participate, worried they might be distracted.

But Nyachiew wouldn’t drop out. She threatened suicide and begged her brother to intervene. The administration let her stay.

Nyachiew named her daughter Jephaenia Chigoa, reflecting the term for “something good” in the Nuer language.

Even after she became a midwife, she lived the dangers that many pregnant women in South Sudan face.

Much of the country has no road network, meaning that pregnant women often walk for hours or days to the nearest clinic. Some are carried in wheelbarrows or stretchers with the help of relatives and friends.

Nyachiew made that journey herself. During one miscarriage, she walked for two hours to the closest clinic in Leer while screaming in pain as blood streamed down her legs.

It was 2011, the year of South Sudan's independence. A civil war began two years later, killing nearly 400,000 people and ending only in 2018.

When the fighting began, Nyachiew was studying in the capital, Juba. She returned to Leer, and her family again hid in the bush for months as people including four brothers-in-law were killed around them. Soldiers beat her, seeking money.

But the most difficult part was still being unable to help pregnant women, watching them die for lack of proper equipment and care.

South Sudan has made a fragile recovery from civil war. Violence between some communities remains deadly, and the United Nations says 9 million people — 75% of the population — rely on humanitarian aid.

But even now, Nyachiew lives in a displacement camp along with 100,000 others, including 17 relatives who rely on her as their sole breadwinner. Like others in the camp, she is scared to move out, worried that conflict could resume.

South Sudan's health system continues to suffer. The government allocates less than 2% of the national budget to the health ministry, whose system is propped up by aid groups and the international community. Many health centers outside the capital still have a desperate, wartime feel.

“The changes have been slow and uneven,” said Janet Michael, director general for nursing and midwifery at the health ministry.

Data collection is so poor that no one knows for sure how many women are dying in childbirth. The U.N. has estimated that 1,200 women die per 100,000 live births.

Some women who survive still lose their babies.

In June, Nyalith Mauit lost one of her twins while giving birth. Health workers at a clinic struggled to deliver the first twin, who came out feet first. She was transferred to the Doctors Without Borders-run hospital, where Nyachiew leads more than a dozen midwives. But they were unable to deliver the second twin in time.

Mauit cradled her surviving day-old son.

“I am grateful there is a hospital here. If there wasn’t, yesterday might have been the end of my life,” she said.

Nyachiew, slender and serious, holding a walkie-talkie as she did her hospital rounds, hopes to see more midwives emerge to help.

The United Nations Population Fund is working with South Sudan's health ministry to train them and create mobile clinics to reach remote areas. But schools lack textbooks and trained tutors, and there is never enough funding, the health ministry said.

Nyachiew, who was expecting her sixth child while speaking to The Associated Press, hopes such issues can be addressed by the next generation.

“My message to little girls is to tell that they have to go to school because school it is very important, because if you go to school, you should become a doctor, you should become a nurse, you should become a midwife," she said. ”So that you can help the entire community.”

___

For more news on Africa and development: https://apnews.com/hub/africa-pulse

___

The Associated Press receives financial support for global health and development coverage in Africa from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Sam Mednick, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Biden Unloads on Trump Like Never Before

    Upper Marlboro, Maryland — President Joe Biden has come out swinging like never before against his one-time opponent, Donald Trump.“The guy we’re running against, what’s his name?” Biden asked as the crowd laughed during his first campaign trail appearance with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday. “Donald Dump? Or Donald Whatever?”In a fiery 22-minute speech at a Prince George’s County gymnasium in Maryland, Biden roared about his policy accomplishments, poked fun at concerns about his

  • Biden Hits Trump With A New Nickname, Slams GOP For Refusing To Lower Drug Prices

    The president also joked about his own age during his first joint appearance with Kamala Harris since dropping out of the race.

  • Mark Cuban Recalls The Conversation That Made Him See The Truth About Trump

    The fellow billionaire shared on "The Daily Show" that he learned everything he needed to know about Trump "the third time" he talked to him.

  • Trump is either delusional or confused. He's unfit for the White House either way

    Donald Trump is either deranged or at least delusional. Maybe confused, but that's just as worrisome. What rational mind can't remember the details of plummeting from the sky and facing possible death in a helicopter?

  • Trump's Bleak Stock Market Prediction Instantly Undermined By Fox News Graphic

    The former president made some scary claims about the economy at the same time stock prices were soaring on Thursday.

  • Hidden-camera video shows Project 2025 co-author discussing his secret work preparing for a second Trump term

    Russell Vought, a co-author of Project 2025, was caught on a secretly recorded video saying that Trump’s denials of any connection with the conservative policy blueprint were politics.

  • Even the Kremlin’s Paid Liars Are Begging Putin to End the Lies

    Moscow is reeling from Ukraine’s bold counter-invasion of Russia, which caught many people off guard—including some of the Kremlin’s most prominent propagandists, whose lies are now blowing up in their faces. The blowback is so severe that even pundits whose unspoken job description includes the ability to lie with abandon are now calling on Russia’s mainstream media to start reporting “a bit more truth.”During Monday’s broadcast of The Meeting Place on the NTV channel, Andrey Fedorov, a former

  • Now Trump Family Touts Move Into Another Dubious Investment

    Eric Trump is going to the moon.The second son of the former president has recast himself as a crypto bro, teasing in a tweet last week that he and older sibling, Don Jr., had “a big announcement” coming down the blockchain.“I have truly fallen in love with Crypto / DeFi,” he wrote, using an investor term for decentralized finance. He tagged Don Jr. and his father, as well as the family’s organization.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right

  • Corey Lewandowski Returns To Advise Trump, Immediately Screws Up

    It involved the word "couch," naturally.

  • Trump Mocked For Calling Good Inflation Report 'Kamalanomics'

    The Trump campaign tried to spin what most economic experts considered to be good news into bad news ― and they did it badly!

  • Kellyanne Conway's Dig At Kamala Harris Goes Left After She Fires Off... Compliments

    Social media users were delighted by the former Donald Trump adviser's ineffectual line of attack.

  • Jimmy Fallon Taunts JD Vance With Report That Could Really ‘Upset’ Him

    “The Tonight Show” host joked that Donald Trump might be having some regrets.

  • 'You Weirdo!': 'Daily Show' Exposes Cringiest Trump Allies Behind Project 2025

    Desi Lydic revealed some of the people expected to shape a potential second Trump administration.

  • JD Vance is more unpopular than Sarah Palin

    It's important to make a good first impression — whether you're on a first date, interviewing for a job or running to be vice president of the United States. According to 538's new polling average of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's favorable and unfavorable ratings, the Democratic candidate for vice president has an unusual quality for a modern politician: He's well liked. Democrats' initial branding of Walz — as a paternal former teacher, coach and National Guardsman — seems to have caught on, especially immediately after he was announced as Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate, when multiple polls found him with a double-digit positive net favorability rating (favorable rating minus unfavorable rating).

  • Maps show how much Russian territory Ukraine is thought to have captured just over a week into its invasion

    Moscow is scrambling to respond to Ukraine's invasion of the Kursk region, the largest attack by a foreign enemy on Russian soil since World War II.

  • Texas woman who fled state for abortion makes case for Harris campaign

    STORY: "We gave her the name Chloe...Sorry. It's the name that we had in mind for her from the beginning. And, you know, we, there’s nothing more that we wanted than to bring her home."Kate Cox was forced to flee her home state of Texas for an emergency abortion last year.Her case, which became a legal challenge that reached the Texas supreme court, grabbed national headlines.Now, the 32-year-old is set to appear at the Democratic National Convention supporting candidate Kamala Harris, and says she will vote in the November 5 election like her life depends on it.Her struggles began when the mother-of-two was pregnant with her third child last August, and tests revealed the baby had a life-threatening genetic condition."With each ultrasound, the news became more and more devastating and we received, when I was 18 weeks, a full Trisomy 18 diagnosis.”Trisomy 18 is marked by severe cognitive disability and problems impacting nearly every organ system of the body. Cox’s doctor and gynecologist Dr. Damla Karsan said these births are often met with end-of-life care.“The standard of care for these babies, when they're born, is comfort care to allow them to pass peacefully, or hospice care, as a lot of people know it. And so, really, the standard for us has been to offer those patients termination, because pregnancy carries risks.”Giving birth would’ve also jeopardized Cox’s own health, possibly impacting her ability to have another child.In December, Cox tried to obtain an abortion as a medical exemption under Texas law that prohibits most terminations.A district court judge first ruled in her favor.But after Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a petition, the state's Supreme Court overturned the decision.Paxton did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.As Cox’s case moved through the district court, the anti-abortion lobby Texas Alliance for Life issued a statement, saying: “It is heartbreaking to hear of any family facing a tragic diagnosis for their unborn child. At the same time, Texas Alliance for Life does not support taking the life of an unborn child because of a life-limiting or fatal diagnosis.”Cox and her husband Justin made a challenging trip to New Mexico for the abortion, during which time Cox developed an infection requiring medical treatment as well. The couple underscored the emotional toll of the state interfering with the family’s medical crisis.“It was very, very, very hurtful because of what I've been through, and there was no outcome of the pregnancy where I was going to be bringing home a baby. And as parents, we made the best decision for our family, for my health, for a future pregnancy. We didn't want to watch our baby suffer.""Fair amount of anger, from me, at least... That’s not how things should go. We live here in Texas, this is where our family is, this is where we’re from, we should be able to get the health care that we need here, in the state."Cox's legal fight for an abortion in Texas threw her into the political spotlight two years after the U.S. Supreme Court scrapped the nationwide right to the procedure. Democrats hope to galvanize left-leaning and independent voters around the issue, as Vice President Harris faces Republican rival Donald Trump in the presidential election.Cox, seen here in Harris campaign photos at a June event for President Joe Biden, says she is supporting the vice president partly for her daughter's future."I do what I can, you know, to support because this is such an important election. This is such an important time. And, you know, I will cast my ballot like my life depends on it because it does."Despite their painful ordeal in Texas, the Coxes say they don't want to leave their home. "We're not going anywhere. We love the state of Texas. We don't agree with the direction that's going right now. But we plan to hopefully make some changes."Cox is now five months pregnant with a healthy baby boy. She says she's grateful, because it may not have been possible - had she not found a way to access abortion care.

  • Trump says he’s ‘entitled to personal attacks’ as he hammers Harris on inflation with grocery props

    BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Thursday he thinks he’s “entitled to personal attacks” on his Democratic rival, adding he's “very angry” at Vice President Kamala Harris and questioning her intelligence.

  • Maggie Haberman Says 2 Things Are Rattling Trump Most Right Now

    Trump has been floundering since a Black woman took over as his opponent.

  • Trump Has Brand-New Excuse for Why His Voice Sounded So ‘Strange’ in Musk Interview

    Donald Trump on Tuesday blamed technological issues when explaining why his voice sounded “strange” during his interview with Elon Musk.People listening to the conversation on X on Monday night noticed that the former president sounded as though he was speaking with a lisp and that his words were slurred. When asked what was going on, a Trump campaign spokesman flat-out denied there was any issue, telling The Daily Beast: “Must be your ears.”But everyone heard it—including Kamala Harris’ campaig

  • Russia is doubling pay to recruit more soldiers. But many regions can't afford it.

    Vladimir Putin recently ordered the doubling of military-recruitment bonuses. It's put certain regions in a financial bind.