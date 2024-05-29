She was a loving, devoted mom to six pups. Can you give this well-trained dog a home?

Nala

Breed: Mixed breed

Age: 3

Meet Nala, a loving and devoted mama to six pups. She cared for them while she didn’t even know what would happen to her, as she narrowly escaped a dreadful fate. She loves to be included, but because she is high energy, she would do best in a home without young children or cats.

She enjoys the company of other dogs after a slow introduction. She is potty trained, kennel trained and knows her basic commands. Her favorite activity is destuffing her stuffies and chewing on Kongs and Nylabones. She loves to relax and bathe in the sun.

Raider

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Age: 1 year old

Meet the Raider of the Lost Bark! Raider is a fun, goofy guy, but he is also incredibly smart and eager to please. He’s picked up on training quickly; he knows “sit, down, touch, shake” and “place,” just to name a few.

Raider was adopted as a puppy, but surrendered back to Wayside Waifs as his owners could no longer care for him. That’s OK, because he has really improved on his impulse control and his manners since working with our Canine Behavior Center team.

He enjoys toys, and stuffies/squeaky toys are his jam. He enjoys having another high-energy dog to play with, and going on long walks or jogs. Are you looking for a running partner? He would love to meet everyone in the family to make sure he’s a great match for your family.

Nugget

Breed: Domestic shorthair mix/tabby

Age: 2 years old

This adorable girl loves to play. Nugget also enjoys the company of other cats. She feels pretty confident with furry friends around, so she would love another cat in the home. Did we mention she loves to play with toys? She especially loves ones that make her use her brain.

She would enjoy a quiet, slow-paced home as she builds up her confidence. While she gets used to her new home, she asks for patience and understanding. Come by and ask for a happy Nugget meal.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, go here.

To fill out an adoption application for Nala, go here. Melissa’s Second Chances is a nonprofit animal rescue in Shawnee. The group finds homes and safe refuge for animals in need of a second chance to be beloved family pets.