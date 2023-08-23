Shenae Grimes-Beech reflects on 'chaotic beauty' of working out while being a mother

Shenae Grimes-Beech is embracing the chaos that comes with working out while her kids are around. (Photo via @shenaegrimesbeech on Instagram)

Shenae Grimes-Beech is getting real about balancing "me time" and motherhood.

On Tuesday, the Canadian actress shared a video on social media of herself working out alongside her two kids, Bowie Scarlett, 4, and Kingsley Taylor, 2, whom she shares with husband Josh Beech.

Exercising in a white sports bra from her upcoming activewear collection and black leggings, the "90210" star did some strength training at home, which included deadlifts, lunges and kettleball swings.

"POV: It's your first heavy(ish) weight workout in four months," she added as on-screen text to the video, where she can be seen starting off with 75-lb weights as a warm-up until moving to 95-lb weights.

In the clip, the Toronto-born actress, 33, also bantered with her daughter amid one workout, asking Bowie Scarlett, "Do you think I can do this or no?" to which she responded, "I will help you, OK?"

In the caption to her post on Instagram, Grimes-Beech reflected on the difficulties of practicing both self-care and good parenting.

"Having my kids always inches from my body is a good excuse not to push myself to move it some days," the "Degrassi" actress began. "Some days, if I'm being totally honest, having them run around me while I attempt to focus on surviving a tough workout can be hella distracting and frustrating."

She continued to share that recently, she's now been trying to "embrace the chaotic beauty" in favour of focusing on her main goals in the moment.

"Yes, the workout itself, but more importantly, showing them strength and healthy habits by example," she mentioned. "That we can push ourselves through hard things with a little help from the (little) people that we love.

"'Me time' is important in motherhood, but it's not always possible to carve out. When it isn't, we can still try to find moments to care for ourselves and make them 'us time' instead. Ideally without accidentally hitting anyone with a kettleball."

Fans resonated with her message in the comments section on Instagram, with some sharing their own anecdotes of similar incidents.

"Such a great way to show your babies the importance of caring for their bodies for years to come though," someone wrote.

"Girl, props to you for working out with your kids around you. I tried to do my thing yesterday and it only lasted about five minutes before the baby was crawling all over me. You're killing it!" someone else penned.

"This caption is everything," added a fan.

"Working out with kids helping can be frustrating and also so rewarding! You said it so well," one mom-of-five shared. "You are showing them strength and healthy habits."

