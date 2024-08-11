Give Shepherd's Pie A Delightful Twist And Use Sweet Potatoes

Order shepherd's pie at a pub in the United Kingdom or at an eatery in the United States, and it's traditionally topped with dollops of mashed potatoes. Those creamy spuds make up an essential component of the dish that offers a starchy contrast to the rich, meaty filling underneath. Typically, the potatoes used are a starchy choice like russets, but we think you should switch it up and try sweet potatoes instead.

The orange tubers that you might typically reserve for sweet potato casserole during the holidays work well for shepherd's pie. While they have a similar texture to white potatoes, they also have a nutty and slightly sweet taste compared to plain-tasting spuds. These unique flavors complement the richer flavors in the dish like ground meat and tomato paste. And if you need more convincing to try this twist with your next shepherd's pie, know that sweet potatoes beat out white potatoes with nutrients like beta carotene and vitamin A for a slightly more nutritious take on your meal.

Read more: 12 Popular Grocery Store Butter Brands, Ranked

Tips To Prepare And Use Sweet Potatoes In Shepherd's Pie

Prepared sweet potatoes - Annick Vanderschelden Photography/Getty Images

You can try sweet potatoes in any version of the dish, including Tasting Table's simple shepherd's pie recipe. For the best spud-to-filling ration, use two pounds of sweet potatoes for your shepherd's pie, which should result in six servings. When prepping the sweet potatoes, you'll want to peel them to achieve the smooth texture. You don't have to get rid of the peels, however, because you can turn sweet potato skins into vegan-friendly bacon later.

As for the rest of your sweet potato shepherd's pie, follow the rest of the cooking according to the recipe. It should only take around 20 minutes for the sweet potatoes to cook if boiling is your go-to method. After you mash the boiled sweet potatoes, don't forget to add butter, salt, and pepper before using them to top the pie. To contrast with the flavor of the sweet potatoes, consider spices like paprika, cayenne pepper, or even garam masala for a kick. Although, you can put another twist on the dish and make our garlic mashed sweet potatoes to give the shepherd's pie topping even more flavor. Either way, your reinvented shepherd's pie is sure to impress your dinner guests.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.