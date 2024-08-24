Shiloh Jolie rocks cropped hair in incredible new dance video after dropping Brad Pitt's name

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has been praised for her growing "confidence" as her dance teacher reveals an incredible new look at the teen's skills.

Shiloh, who turned 18 last month, has been dancing for several years, and her teacher Kolanie Marks shared a new video, which has since been deleted, of the young girl dancing to Capella Grey, Jaewon and Young M.A.'s "Fly S–".

"Yo!! That's it I'm officially her ADOPTED UNCLEA LMAO!" Kolanie jokingly captioned the video. "I've watched this so many times and the confidence is growing and building! Keep going @sh1lohj im so so proud! Choreo: @devin_solomon," he concluded.

Shiloh Jolie dances in video posted by Kolanie Marks (Kolanie Marks)

In the video, the teen also rocked cropped hair, revealing she was growing out the buzzcut which she sported in a dance video in early July, along with Puma pants and a graphic sweater.

Cheers could be heard off-screen as she performed the moves, choreographed by Devin Solomon.

Kolanie Marks shares video of Shiloh Jolie dancing (Kolanie Marks)

Shiloh’s dance prowess began several years earlier, with Kolanie writing on social media that when she first entered the studio she went down "in flames" but kept returning with a desire to improve

"APPRECIATION POST! @sh1lohj Ladies & Gent!!! So much love for this human… I met Shiloh at my Millennium Class and she was going down in FLAMES…. She shouldn’t have been in there!" he captioned an earlier video that featured two clips, one of Shiloh in the beginning of her journey and another months later. You can watch that video here:

"However I saw something that was authentic… she kept coming back and yes still going down [in] flames! Not until we started doing private one on ones! I've spent the most time with her out of anyone I'm training in LA! Something about [her] doesn’t quit!" he continued.

"Most never experience what I have to offer because they can't get past the intensity… but those that do experience what my God given gift is! That's to develop! First clip is a few months after we started and [the] 2nd clip was a week or so ago! I'm proud and no we’re not done!"

Shiloh Jolie attends the "Eternals" UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021 (Mike Marsland)

Shiloh's father Brad Pitt told press in 2022 that he loves to see his daughter's dedication to dance, but that he didn;t know where she got it from, joking: "I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here."

But the pair's relationship appears to have since broken down, with the 18-year-old recently granted the legal request to change her name and remove the last name Pitt.

Brad and Angelina welcomed Shiloh on May 27, 2006, in Namibia. She was their first biological child, having already adopted Maddox and Zahara.The now-estranged pair went on to also welcome twins Knox and Vivienne.

Shiloh is the first of their six children to make the change legal, although Vivienne, Zahara, and Maddox also omit the name Pitt from public appearances.

