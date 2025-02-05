Shirlie Kemp's garden terrace with firepit is the definition of cosy chic

Martin Kemp and Shirlie Kemp with their dog at the gorgeous home (Instagram)

Anyone who follows Shirlie Kempknows that her home is her passion project.

The former Wham! dancer and her husband Martin bought a derelict Victorian home, renovated it entirely, and documented their journey on their Instagram account, @maisonnumer9.

But their garden is equally stunning and boasts an outdoor terrace that is the definition of cosy chic.

Shirlie and Martin's 'Piglet' area is so cosy (Instagram)

One terrace area they have in their garden is located far down their garden just outside the converted pig shed they've affectionately named Piglet.

The area, centred in the middle of their sprawling lawn, has been fitted with stylish decking and Shirlie and Martin have erected a pergola which covers the terrace entirely.

The pergola by nature is roofless but is covered in flowers making the area even more beautiful.

The couple, who married in the late 1980s and are parents to singer Harley Moon and former Capital FM Radio DJ Roman, have also placed two wooden deck chairs outside Piglet and a few steps away they also have a huge firepit – making it perfectly cosy while sitting outside on chilly evenings.

The area also has an outdoor dining table and chairs, a bench, plus a barbeque, so when hosting in the summer the family can enjoy al fresco dining.

Shirlie Kemp by the firepit in the garden (Instagram)

Shirlie and Martin's converted building in their huge garden

Not only has the main building been a major project for the couple, but the sprawling outdoor area has taken "years" for them to transform, with Shirlie admitting that there's still more to be done before it becomes her dream vision.

The outhouse was originally a pig shed that the former popstars were tempted to rip down when they bought their property back in 2021, but instead, the Pepsi & Shirlie singer had a vision to transform it into a separate building in their garden.

Shirlie Kemp's outhouse named Piglet is surrounded by foliage (Instagram)

Piglet is stylish as well as functional. It's clad in wooden panels with black metal-rimmed doors and windows, giving it an overall rustic feel. Inside, the converted outhouse is a floral haven.

Shirlie uses the area as her studio and it's naturally filled with workspace areas and is draped from top to bottom in gorgeous foliage.

Shirlie looked back on the progress she's made with their outhouse (Instagram)

Elsewhere, Shirlie is looking forward to embracing the change of season very soon. Discussing the plans she has for her garden on Instagram she said: "It always amazes me that when [you're] out in the garden this time of year when it's freezing, wet and muddy that it will all come back.

"I find the winters so hard but the promise of spring is so exciting. There's so much I'd like to add to the garden but I keep looking back to realise how far we have come."