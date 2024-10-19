"I Was Shocked At How Much I Hated This": People Are Revealing The Everyday Things They Tried Once And Instantly Knew It Wasn't For Them

As we go through life, there are things we will try for the first time and be completely turned off by the experience. So when Reddit user u/Pokeking44 asked: "What is something you tried once and instantly knew that it wasn't for you?" over five thousand people shared their thoughts. Here's what they said below:

1."Haunted houses. Having people jump out of the dark and scream in my face while I walk through cheesy scenes of violence was not even a little fun for me."

2."Shrooms. The first bit was pretty good, but then, while I was lying in bed, my Kurt Cobain poster fell on top of me. I was freaking out as to why Kurt Cobain came out of heaven to specifically attack me. Nonetheless, I killed him a second time."

—u/PresentationTop6097

"I'm a big UCLA football fan and took shrooms before I watched a game one time. We were absolutely sucking and getting destroyed, but I had this delusion that our players were just being classy and missing tackles on purpose because the other team was their best friend. I was literally commenting to my friend, 'We have the classiest team in the NCAA.'"

—u/-BetterDaze-

3."Being a teacher. I love the teaching part. I hate being a teacher."

—u/Bekosus "I got my degree in education, loved my student teaching, and then barely survived a year of teaching. Granted, my student teaching was at a private school, and my actual teaching was definitely not, but those kids nearly ate me alive. I'm now a data analyst and very much love hiding behind my computer instead of dealing with kids or customers. Teaching is miserable, and all teachers deserve so much more than they currently get for what they have to put up with." —u/crazylittlemermaid Ridofranz / Getty Images

4."Dancing in a club. It looked like a good time, but then I discovered I had absolutely no idea what to do with my arms and legs on the dance floor, and I looked and felt ridiculous. Not fun."

—u/Leipopo_Stonnett

5."Dating again after my divorce. I realized I actually, really, truly did want my own space, my own home, my own finances, and my own freedom. I was fulfilled by the relationships I had in my life. The first relationship after my marriage lasted 14 days. The whole time, I tried, but I couldn’t do it. I’m very happy alone."

6."Crumbl cookies. Expensive, way too sugary, and just meh. Never again."

—u/beepbopboopbop69

"I don't get the hype. $12 for four cookies that you're expected to cut yourself, coming in a random assortment of flavors every week that may or may not be nasty."

—u/butterflyempress

7."Outdoor Festivals. Gross porta potties, no water to wash hands, the smell of weed, the smell of piss, people smelling of BO and alcohol, pushing each other out of the way to get to the front, heat strokes, people with no awareness of their surroundings, minimal seating areas, no shade, drunk adults who bring their kids while they get wasted and over-priced food, lol."

8."For me, it was dating apps. I tried one out and instantly felt it wasn't for me. The endless swiping and shallow interactions left me feeling more lonely than connected. Plus, the majority of people there only want one thing."

—u/frenchmarlboro

"Agree. I went back because I was feeling lonely. Dude tried to get me to go camping for our first date. I deleted it so quickly."

—u/Meowserspaws

9."Wine. Still have no idea how people can drink it."

10."Meditation. I cannot sit still for the life of me."

—u/Fun-Comfortable-9028

"I have ADHD and can't think and sit still. I tried meditation multiple times and experienced the still mind once — only because the guided meditation said, 'slowly let your thoughts back in' (after thinking about clouds or something). And because like one million thoughts were trying to come to the front at the same time, my brain froze for like a solid five seconds. It was the most peaceful five seconds of my life, lol. This is not supposed to happen this way, haha."

—u/stoomlocomoteef

11."I was shocked at how much I hate weighted blankets. People say so many good things about them! I put it over me, boom, instant claustrophobia. I don't even have claustrophobia, except with weighted blankets."

12."Exercising right after I wake up in the morning. FUCK THAT."

—u/musickismagick

"Same, same. A big, fat nope. I wish I could be a morning workout girlie, but I end up hating it. But when I exercise after work, it’s a little treat I look forward to every day that gets me through work."

—u/cactusgirl69420

13."Olives. I ate one when I was much younger and never tried it again."

14."Camping. I spent one night in a tent and knew I belonged indoors with AC and a fridge."

—u/Neat_Dress_8555

15."Bowling. I suck. I'm a pretty decent all-around sporty athletic fella, but I knew that was not my thing right away."

