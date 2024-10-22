Shoot For The Stars With Jeremy Scott and SpoiledChild's Space-Inspired Collection

Future-forward, skincare line SpoiledChild and legendary designer Jeremy Scott have teamed up to launch the "SpoiledChild x Jeremy Scott" collection. Within this release, you'll find the "Return-to-Wellness" kit, a chrome hoodie and the H30 Fibroquin Advanced Firming Eye Cream inside of a Chrome Spaceship. Meant to be reused and refilled, this design mirrors the brand's ethos of a sustainable future.

"This is my new obsession! My eyes look awake even when I'm asleep," Scott said in a statement to the press.

Arriving in a large, chrome oval-shaped bag, the "Return-to-Wellness" kit includes the H30 Fibroquin Advanced Firming Eye Cream (inside the spaceship), but also some of the brand's hero products, like the J29 Apple Cider Vinegar + Probiotics Nutraceutical Gummies, L28 Anti-Aging Restoring Moisturizer and Hydro-Lock Overnight Lip Mask.

The SpoiledChild x Jeremy Scott Collection, including the Chrome Spaceship with the H30 Fibroquin Advanced Firming Eye Cream, SpoiledChild x Jeremy Scott Chrome Hoodie and the Return-to-Wellness kit will launch on November 15 at the brand's website. You can sign up now for the waitlist, which will allow you exclusive, 24-hour early access to shop the skincare collection.

