We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Shop Target's early Black Friday deals: A $200 iPad, half off Christmas decor and more
Save up to 50% ahead of Black Friday on home goods, apparel, tech and other festive finds.
If you're anything like us, you love to shop — and Black Friday sales are like our Super Bowl. We've been training for this all year, researching the biggest price drops and scraping the fake deals. Of course, the big event is just about two weeks away, but Target is kicking things off early. That's right — you don't have to wait to shop the Target Black Friday Sale to score the retailer's best deals. Leading up to the big day, Target will release a slew of new deals each week (and a new big one each day). You can save up to 50% on home goods, electronics, clothes, shoes, beauty products, household essentials and more.
Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum$300$430Save $130
Apple iPad (9th generation)$200$330Save $130 plus 15% off a Logitech Crayon
Wondershop 6.5-Foot Pre-Lit Slim Virginia Pine$63$125Save $62
Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1$90$120Save $30
LG 55-Inch Class 4K Smart LED TV$650$800Save $150
Beats Solo 4 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones$130$200Save $70
Ember 14-Ounce Mug 2 Temperature Control Smart Mug$120$150Save $30
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker$60$90Save $30
Threshold Solid Performance 400 Thread Count Sheet Set, Queen$30$50Save $20
Wondershop 22-Inch Mixed Pine with Red Berries Artificial Christmas Wreath$10$20Save $10
For starters, Target will release a new Deal of the Day every day leading up to Dec. 24 for Target Circle members. (Membership is free and it only takes about five minutes to join, so honestly, it's worth signing up.) On Sundays, it's also releasing new weeklong deals that will last through the following Saturday. You can preview the deals for the week ahead by visiting the Target Weekly Ad on the Friday before. And if that's not enough, Target is offering its annual Holiday Price Match Guarantee. The guarantee, available through Dec. 24, promises that if you purchase an item and Target discounts it even more later in the season, the retailer will match it. So, no matter when you shop, you can get the lowest price.
Here's a look at some of the best deals happening this week:
Keep scrolling to see some of the best early Target Black Friday deals to help you get ready for the holidays, from hosting to gifting. And make sure you check out these other early Black Friday sales from across the web.
Clean up big and small messes with this lightweight cordless stick vacuum (in a Target-exclusive red). It's compact enough to swivel anywhere around your home, and it doesn't feel like a chore to get it out of the closet. You'll get 40 minutes of run time and strong suction, plus it converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, furniture and more.
Related: The best cordless vacuums of 2024, tested and reviewed
This iPad has been around for close to three years, but its technology is still top of the line. Get it while it's on sale, and if you're a Target Circle member, you'll also get 15% off a Logitech Crayon to use with it.
That said, the iPad features a liquid retina display with True Tone technology that adjusts to the color temperature of the room, making viewing easy in any light. Shoppers especially love how fast it is. Its A13 bionic chip delivers powerful performance, whether you're watching movies, gaming or finally writing that term paper. Plus, it offers up to 10 hours of steady battery life.
Related: The best iPad for 2024: Should you choose Air, Mini, Pro or something else?
Looking forward to the holidays? Save up to 50% on select artificial Christmas trees, ornaments and decor. This 6.5-foot stunner is pre-lit with dual color lights, meaning you can switch it from white lights to colorful ones with the touch of a button. The slimmer design takes up less room while still making a festive statement.
This baby launched in March 2024, and it can turn frozen food into a hot, crispy meal fast. Of course, in addition to air-frying, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate foods. And with a 5-quart basket, it's big enough to roast a whole chicken or cook a 1.5-pound bag of fries. You may never turn on your oven again (OK, or at least for a while.)
Save $150 on this top-of-the-line LG television, complete with 4K resolution and all the streaming capabilities you'd ever need. What really makes it stand out, though, is its AI technology. The α8 AI Processor can detect what you're watching and automatically adjust the picture and sound quality for optimal viewing.
While Beats do go on sale from time to time, this is a great price on the brand's latest version of its over-ear headphones. Here are the highlights: They're wireless, foldable and durable, and offer up to 50 hours of battery life. If you tend to forget to charge your things, you'll be happy to learn that 10 minutes of charging gives you up to five hours of playback when the battery is low.
Keeping your coffee or tea hot can be difficult while you're dashing around the house on a busy morning. That's where the Ember mug comes in. It connects to an app on your phone so you can control the temperature. Yahoo's tech editor, Rick Broida, named it the best heated coffee mug of the year.
Enjoy a cup of coffee in bed (or at least delay heading out for the day) with the incredibly compact Keurig K-Mini, now a full third off its original price. And when we say compact, we mean it: It's just under 5 inches wide, so it won't take up much room on your countertop. Its diminutive size is pretty cute, and it comes in five colors, including pale teal and vibrant forest green. Oh, and it's great for tea and cocoa too.
Related: The best Keurig coffee maker for 2024, tested and reviewed
These soft, breathable sheets are a Target customer favorite with over 6,000 five-star ratings. Get some for your bedroom and an extra set for the guest room while they're 40% off in a range of colors.
Spruce up your door decor on the cheap with this berry-filled wreath. Of course, you could also hang it on a wall, window, mirror or anywhere you want to add a little Christmas spirit.