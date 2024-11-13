Shop Target's early Black Friday deals: A $200 iPad, half off Christmas decor and more

Skip the lines and start shopping Target deals online! If you want your stuff ASAP, you can always choose same-day delivery or curbside pickup. (Getty Images)

If you're anything like us, you love to shop — and Black Friday sales are like our Super Bowl. We've been training for this all year, researching the biggest price drops and scraping the fake deals. Of course, the big event is just about two weeks away, but Target is kicking things off early. That's right — you don't have to wait to shop the Target Black Friday Sale to score the retailer's best deals. Leading up to the big day, Target will release a slew of new deals each week (and a new big one each day). You can save up to 50% on home goods, electronics, clothes, shoes, beauty products, household essentials and more.

For starters, Target will release a new Deal of the Day every day leading up to Dec. 24 for Target Circle members. (Membership is free and it only takes about five minutes to join, so honestly, it's worth signing up.) On Sundays, it's also releasing new weeklong deals that will last through the following Saturday. You can preview the deals for the week ahead by visiting the Target Weekly Ad on the Friday before. And if that's not enough, Target is offering its annual Holiday Price Match Guarantee. The guarantee, available through Dec. 24, promises that if you purchase an item and Target discounts it even more later in the season, the retailer will match it. So, no matter when you shop, you can get the lowest price.

Here's a look at some of the best deals happening this week:

Keep scrolling to see some of the best early Target Black Friday deals to help you get ready for the holidays, from hosting to gifting. And make sure you check out these other early Black Friday sales from across the web.

Target Wondershop 6.5-Foot Pre-Lit Slim Virginia Pine $63 $125 Save $62 Looking forward to the holidays? Save up to 50% on select artificial Christmas trees, ornaments and decor. This 6.5-foot stunner is pre-lit with dual color lights, meaning you can switch it from white lights to colorful ones with the touch of a button. The slimmer design takes up less room while still making a festive statement. $63 at Target

Target Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 $90 $120 Save $30 This baby launched in March 2024, and it can turn frozen food into a hot, crispy meal fast. Of course, in addition to air-frying, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate foods. And with a 5-quart basket, it's big enough to roast a whole chicken or cook a 1.5-pound bag of fries. You may never turn on your oven again (OK, or at least for a while.) $90 at Target

Target LG 55-Inch Class 4K Smart LED TV $650 $800 Save $150 Save $150 on this top-of-the-line LG television, complete with 4K resolution and all the streaming capabilities you'd ever need. What really makes it stand out, though, is its AI technology. The α8 AI Processor can detect what you're watching and automatically adjust the picture and sound quality for optimal viewing. $650 at Target